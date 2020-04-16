Shell has updated its climate strategy to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire portfolio by 2050 — pledging to help customers decarbonise their energy use along the way

Shell targets net-zero emissions across its entire portfolio by 2050 (Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Raysonho)

Royal Dutch Shell has today accelerated its plans to become a net-zero emissions business, easing concerns that the impact of coronavirus on oil markets might weaken the appetite for clean energy transitions.

The Anglo-Dutch oil giant says it will eliminate all Scope 1 and 2 emissions – greenhouse gases it generates across the entire spectrum of its own production operations – by 2050 “at the latest” in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

It will also aim to reduce the net carbon footprint of the products it sells to customers – known as Scope 3 emissions – by 65% by 2050, with an interim target of 30% reduction by 2035.

The plan updates a previous climate strategy set out in December 2017 to expand the scope and pace of its commitments.

Shell targets net-zero emissions in line with changing societal expectations

The strategy sets Shell on a similar path to market peers BP and Repsol, which have each outlined their own net-zero frameworks in recent months.

It also eases concerns that the turmoil enveloping oil markets as a result of coronavirus and low commodity prices might deter big energy firms from pursuing low-carbon transitions as they seek to insulate themselves from the market’s volatility.

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said: “Even at this time of immediate challenge, we must also maintain the focus on the long term.

“Society’s expectations have shifted quickly in the debate around climate change. Shell now needs to go further with our own ambitions, which is why we aim to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner. Society, and our customers, expect nothing less.”

Shell said products such as hydrogen, biofuels and other sources of renewable energy will take on an increasingly prominent role in its portfolio as it seeks to lower its emissions footprint.

It will, however, continue to manufacture and sell fossil fuels, because “society will continue to need some energy products that create emissions for the foreseeable future”.

Climate-focused investor groups welcome Shell’s new ambition

Oil and gas companies have faced increasing pressure in recent months to accelerate the pace of transitions away from carbon-intensive operations in an effort to tackle the looming climate crisis.

Investor groups and industry stakeholders have become increasingly vocal on environmental issues, threatening to pull funding from businesses not engaging with climate issues.

CEO of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) Stephanie Pfeifer welcomed Shell’s announcement, saying it is “imperative” for the oil and gas industry to play its part in tackling climate change.

She added: “Investors will now look to other energy companies to match, and build on, the welcome ambition Shell is showing.”

Fiona Reynolds, who is a member of the Climate Action 100+ steering committee alongside Pfeifer, and CEO of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) initiative said: “Timely investor action to address the devastating social and economic effects of Covid-19 is essential and we welcome Shell’s significant commitment today to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.

“It’s imperative that companies continue to focus on the long-term impacts of investments on the climate.”