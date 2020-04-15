The impact of coronavirus on global oil demand continues to weigh heavily on markets in 2020, despite the recent Opec+ agreement to cut production

The impact of coronavirus has decimated global oil demand this year

Global oil demand will fall by a “staggering” 9.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020 as a result of coronavirus, according to latest analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In April alone, demand will decrease to levels not seen since 1995 – down 29 million bpd compared to the same month last year.

There will be a “gradual” recovery in the second half of the year, although by December oil demand will remain 2.7 million bpd below 2019 levels.

IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol tweeted: “The numbers are staggering […] Even if lockdowns ease in 2nd half, we expect demand to drop by [nine million bpd] 2020, erasing years of growth.”

The plunge in demand would be even more damaging for the industry without the historic recent steps announced by OPEC+ & G20 countries. They should lower the peak of the supply overhang & flatten the curve of the stock build-up. Demand may exceed supply in the 2nd half of 2020.



The news follows an historic Opec+ deal, backed by the US and other G20 nations, reached last weekend to cut crude oil production levels by 9.7 million bpd during May and June in an effort to bolster the market against falling commodity prices.

In morning trading today (15 April) GMT, Brent crude was down 3.5% to around $28 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was down 2.3% to $19 per barrel.

Dr Birol added that the plunge in demand would be “even more damaging” without the Opec+ agreement, which should serve to “lower the peak of the supply overhang and flatten the curve of the stock build-up”.

Opec+ agreement could spark a recovery towards the end of the year

The IEA’s April oil market report noted that the Opec+ agreement will not be able to rebalance the market immediately, given the size and scale of the demand shock, but would help to “absorb the worst of the crisis”.

The report stated: “There is no feasible agreement that could cut supply by enough to offset such near-term demand losses. However, the past week’s achievements are a solid start and have the potential to start to reverse the build-up in stocks as we move into the second half of the year.”

The opening of strategic oil reserves by countries like the US, China and India will help to alleviate some of the oversupply pressure on the market, creating “extra headroom for the impending stock build-up”.

While the Opec+ agreement only applies to members of the oil-producer cartel, loose commitments from G20 nations – notably the US and Canada – to naturally lower production in line with the market could remove an additional 3.5 million bpd from global inventories during the coming months, according to the IEA.

The report added: “Low prices threaten the stability of an industry that will remain central to the functioning of the global economy. Even with demand falling by a record amount this year, oil companies still face the challenges of investing to offset natural production declines and to meet future growth.

“Global capital expenditure by exploration and production companies in 2020 is forecast to drop by about 32% versus 2019 to $335bn, the lowest level for 13 years.

“This reduction of financial resources also undermines the ability of the oil industry to develop some of the technologies needed for clean energy transitions around the world.”