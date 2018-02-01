CCC ignoring multiple electric vehicles supply chain issues, say academics
Cobalt is key to the production of electric vehicles but mining the metal comes fraught with ethical concerns…
Cobalt is key to the production of electric vehicles but mining the metal comes fraught with ethical concerns…
Kyocera and BYD Japan, the Japanese arm of China’s BYD, a world-leading producer of electric vehicles (EVs), have…
After launching its Seoul office last year, wpd is securing a pipeline of five onshore wind projects with…
The potential to cheaply produce gallium arsenide (GaAs) thin-film solar cells came a step closer to reality with…
As a technology leader in enabling digital distribution grids, ABB launched two new solutions at the International Conference…
Innovate Energy, a consortium consisting of ENGIE, PCL Construction and Black & McDonald, has won a 35-year public-private…
Vestas and RUSNANO today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding localisation of equipment for the Russian sustainable…
Sharp Energy Solutions (SESJ) has commissioned a 49MW solar power plant in Quang Ngai Province, Vietnam.
GE Renewable Energy has signed a three-year agreement with Enel Group's Enel Green Power (EGP) to provide predictive…
Eni and Sonangol have signed an agreement to create Solenova, a joint controlled company set up to assess…