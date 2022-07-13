Under the contract, Worley will provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for the Bayu-Undan offshore facilities and pipeline

Worley in Markham, Ontario, Canada. (Credit: Raysonho/Wikipedia)

Australian oil and gas company Santos has awarded a professional services contract to Worley to support its Bayu-Undan carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Timor Sea.

Under the contract, the engineering services company is responsible for providing front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for the Bayu-Undan offshore facilities and pipeline.

The services include re-purposing of the Bayu-Undan facility and the offshore section of the gas export pipeline from hydrocarbons to carbon dioxide service.

In addition, Worley would provide FEED services for the life extension of the Bayu-Undan facility and pipeline to facilitate continued safe and reliable operation.

Worley intends to execute professional services related to the contract through its office in Perth, Australia, with support from its global teams.

The Bayu-Undan CCS project is capable of storing up to 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum, which is comparable to nearly 1.5% of Australia’s annual carbon emissions.

The project will become one of the world’s largest CCS projects and will be crucial to transitioning to a low-carbon future, said Worley.

Worley chief executive officer Chris Ashton said: “We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Santos and support this important carbon capture and storage project.

“This project is one of the ways we are helping our customers to decarbonise and re-purpose existing assets as we deliver a more sustainable world.”

