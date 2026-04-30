Neoen selected Omexom to install solar arrays and infrastructure, with the TLI Group managing substations and grid connections. Credit: Bilanol/Shutterstock.com.

French renewable energy company Neoen has started construction on two solar farms in Ireland, with the Garr Solar Farm providing 162MW-peak (MWp) and the Johnstown North Solar Farm adding 33MWp, nearly doubling its regional energy capacity.

The Garr Solar Farm is Neoen’s inaugural project in County Offaly and is set to become one of Ireland’s largest solar installations.

It aims to produce enough energy to supply power to more than 38,000 households while reducing carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions by more than 51,000t each year.

The farm will connect to the transmission network managed by EirGrid and is expected to be operational by 2029.

In County Wicklow, Johnstown North, Neoen’s third solar project, is set to generate electricity for 8,000 homes and reduce CO₂ emissions by upwards of 10,500t annually.

This solar farm will link to the distribution network run by ESBN and is expected to commence operations in 2028.

Neoen group CEO Xavier Barbaro said: “I would like to congratulate [the] Neoen Ireland team on this impressive achievement, which bears testimony to the quality of their work and to the strength of our portfolio.

“With demand for electricity growing in Ireland, we are proud to be contributing a further 195MWp of solar capacity, and to play our part in relieving pressure on power prices in the long run.

“These projects demonstrate once again our commitment to Ireland’s energy sovereignty and to the acceleration of its energy transition.”

Neoen has tasked Omexom with the solar arrays and infrastructure, while the TLI Group will handle the substation and grid connections for both projects.

The company’s total capacity in Ireland now stands at 410MW, encompassing projects that are either operational or under construction.

The current portfolio comprises three active solar farms with a combined capacity of 58MWp, two more under construction awarded under RESS 2, totalling 104MWp, and eight operational wind farms with 53MW of capacity.

The company is advancing a substantial development pipeline in Ireland, with 1.8GW planned across onshore wind, solar and battery storage.

This initiative aligns with Ireland’s renewable energy goals and seeks to address rising electricity demand, particularly from the growing data centre sector.

In addition to energy generation, both solar farms will offer Community Benefit Funds and adopt sustainable land practices.

Neoen Ireland managing director Ciaran O’Brien said: “Garr and Johnstown North solar farms represent major milestones for Neoen’s investment in Ireland’s energy future, and we would like to sincerely thank the Irish Government, EirGrid and ESBN for placing their trust in us.”

In June 2025, Neoen officially inaugurated Portugal’s largest solar park in Azambuja, 70km north of Lisbon.