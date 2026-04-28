The project aims for full commissioning by September 2027. Credit: Blue Elephant Energy GmbH.

Germany-based Blue Elephant Energy (BEE) has secured financing from Commerzbank for the Schafhöfen solar park, a 268MW-peak (MWp) ground-mounted project in Bavaria’s Regensburg district.

Upon completion, the project will become the second-largest photovoltaic installation in Germany and the largest in Bavaria.

Commerzbank is acting as the sole debt provider, facilitating the development of the renewable energy project and promoting the growth of solar power in the country.

Located in the municipality of Mötzing, the solar park will span approximately 200 hectares (ha).

Commerzbank green infrastructure finance relationship manager Jens Taubken said: “We are delighted to support our client Blue Elephant Energy in this significant project.

“In doing so, we reaffirm our commitment to actively advancing the expansion of renewable energy through innovative financing solutions.”

The project is expected to generate around 300GW-hours of renewable electricity each year, enough to supply roughly 100,000 homes and reduce CO₂ emissions by approximately 103,000t annually.

Full commissioning is targeted for September 2027, with the plant set to deliver clean energy for at least 30 years.

Blue Elephant Energy CFO Dorothee Klinkmann said: “The financing of our solar park together with Commerzbank is a significant milestone for our company.

“This project not only underscores our commitment to the expansion of green energy but also demonstrates the strength of our partnerships.

“With Commerzbank by our side, we are sending a clear signal for the energy transition and demonstrating that shared vision and trusted collaboration can move great things forward.”

A significant portion of the electricity produced by the Schafhöfen solar park is already secured through a long-term power purchase agreement with DB Energie, contributing to Deutsche Bahn’s eco-friendly traction network.

Announced in December 2025, this agreement highlights the project’s quality and ensures stable long-term revenue, which is fundamental for the finalised project financing.

In January this year, Blue Elephant Energy agreed to acquire a 381MW onshore wind portfolio in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in northern Germany from Rostock-based WIND-projekt.