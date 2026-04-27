The DR413i rotary blasthole drill rig is designed for surface mining including large open-pit copper operations. Credit: Sandvik AB.

Sandvik has received an order from Glencore for the supply of three DR413i rotary blasthole drill rigs to reopen the Bajo de la Alumbrera copper mine in Argentina.

The order was finalised in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).

The initial DR413i is expected to arrive in Argentina in April, with the remaining two due in Q4 2026.

In addition, Sandvik will offer Glencore rebuild services for three D75KS rotary blasthole drill rigs and three DP1500 crawler-based surface drill rigs, along with labour and parts for overall fleet maintenance.

Alumbrera’s operations are scheduled to resume in 2027, with production commencing in 2028.

The mine is expected to produce approximately 73,000t of copper until June 2031, along with gold and molybdenum, during its initial four-year period.

Besides its direct output, the restart is crucial strategically as it helps maintain infrastructure, supports workforce capability and reduces future development risks.

It also aligns with Glencore’s goals to boost copper production to meet rising demand from the global energy transition.

The Sandvik DR413i is a high-capacity, crawler-mounted drill rig intended for surface mining including large open-pit copper operations.

It drills hole diameters from 251mm to 349mm with a single-pass depth of up to 17m, using a powerful rotary head and high weight-on-bit capacity for consistent productivity, even at high altitudes.

Equipped with the Sandvik Intelligent Control System Architecture, onboard diagnostics and automation tools like iDrill, it offers real-time feedback, improves accuracy and ensures drilling consistency while minimising operator involvement.

Sandvik Mining rotary drills – sales area Andean & South Cone business line manager Maximiliano Davico said: “Sandvik has supplied various equipment to Minera Alumbrera in the past and we are delighted to support Glencore with the mine’s upcoming restart.

“The DR413i is particularly well suited to open-pit copper mines thanks to its robust design, high torque rotary system and features such as a travelling centraliser that enables straighter, more accurate holes for optimal blast outcomes and downstream productivity.

“Combined with automation capabilities, reduced fuel consumption and a maintenance-friendly design, the rig helps lower operating costs, improve safety and enhance overall mine efficiency.”

Earlier this month, Sandvik launched the DD423i, a next-generation automated development drill rig, marking a significant advancement in underground mining technology.