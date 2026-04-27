The project will add around 139km of new pipe, with 11 loop segments alongside the existing line. Credit: sdf_qwe/Shutterstock.com.

The Canadian Government has approved Enbridge’s C$4bn ($2.9bn) Sunrise Expansion Programme, enabling an increase in natural gas transportation through the company’s Westcoast pipeline system in British Columbia (BC).

Enbridge plans to add around 300 million cubic feet per day of capacity to the southern section of the 1,835-mile (2,953km) Westcoast pipeline.

The Sunrise Expansion Programme will involve installing approximately 139km of new 42in pipeline. As part of this, 11 looping segments will be built parallel to the existing line, gas compression will be increased and associated infrastructure will be upgraded or modified.

Construction on the expansion project is expected to commence in July 2026, with operations due to begin in late 2028.

The expansion of the pipeline system is projected to improve energy supply during periods of high demand in BC.

Natural gas transported through the system is utilised for residential, commercial, healthcare and educational facilities, as well as for use in electric power generation and industrial processes.

The additional capacity is also intended to support exports via liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities such as the Woodfibre LNG plant, in line with efforts to meet demand from Asian markets.

Throughout construction, Enbridge expects to employ approximately 2,500 workers.

Estimates suggest that the expansion will contribute more than C$3bn to the Canadian economy and generate in excess of C$700m in tax revenue at both federal and provincial levels.

Enbridge CEO and president Greg Ebel said: “The multibillion dollar Sunrise Expansion Programme is a shovel-ready, critical natural gas infrastructure project that supports the advancement of Canada’s energy superpower ambitions.

“We are thankful for the support of the Canadian Government and other stakeholders who have helped to bring this project to fruition at this critical time for the country.”

The project has received a recommendation for approval from the Canada Energy Regulator, which serves as the Federal Crown Consultation Coordinator. This approval is conditional on 47 binding conditions focusing on safety, environmental protection and indigenous engagement.

Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson, said: “Our commitment to Canadians was to get projects approved and built – and with today’s approval of the Sunrise Expansion Programme, we are doing just that.

“This project will enable us to heat more homes, businesses, hospitals and schools while bolstering British Columbian industry, including for LNG, and creating thousands of jobs.”

Enbridge’s Westcoast natural gas pipeline network is a key component of the region’s energy infrastructure, with the capacity to move as much as 3.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas each day.

The pipeline runs from Fort Nelson in north-eastern BC and from Gordondale near the BC-Alberta boundary, extending south to the Canada-US border at Huntingdon/Sumas.

Around 12.5% of the existing Westcoast system is owned by the Stonlasec8 Indigenous Alliance Limited Partnership, an entity representing 38 indigenous communities in BC.