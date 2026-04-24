Sandvik’s AutoMine carries out essential functions including full-power drilling and pipe handling. Credit: Sandvik AB.

Mariana Minerals and Sandvik have entered into a partnership to implement autonomous drilling technology at Mariana’s Copper One mine in south-eastern Utah, US.

The collaboration integrates Sandvik’s AutoMine Surface Drilling platform directly into MarianaOS, Mariana’s proprietary software.

Functioning as part of a unified system rather than independently, AutoMine links drilling activities with the overall mining operation.

Continuous streams of drill activity, machine telemetry and geological data feed into MarianaOS, aiding decision-making across the site.

The integration supports Mariana’s goal of creating a fully autonomous, technology-focused mining operation in the US.

Mariana Minerals CEO Turner Caldwell said: “The drill is where the mine begins. When you integrate it into your operating system, it doesn’t just execute a plan – it informs and improves everything that follows.

“That is the shift from automation to autonomy. Sandvik gives us the platform, and MarianaOS turns it into a system that learns. That is what we are building at Copper One.”

AutoMine performs essential tasks such as full-power drilling and pipe handling, while MarianaOS leverages detailed operational and subsurface data to improve downstream decision-making.

Information on drill performance and geological signals feeds into models refining blast design, material routing, maintenance and production planning, creating a system where drilling outcomes consistently enhance subsequent actions.

The move towards autonomous drilling alters on-site practices.

Operators shift from manually handling machines to managing coordinated, software-led fleets.

This transition introduces new technical roles to enhance system performance, ensure data quality and optimise operations, allowing teams to concentrate on strategic decisions while retaining oversight.

With the US importing around 50% of refined copper and domestic demand expected to double by 2035 due to technological advancements, Mariana and Sandvik aim to fast-track domestic operations.

Sandvik Mining president Mats Eriksson said: “Sandvik AutoMine transforms the mining process, delivering safer, more productive and insightful drilling operations.

“Pairing AutoMine with MarianaOS will unlock new levels of efficiency and safety for the Copper One mine, and we are delighted to support Mariana Minerals as they develop this important site.”

Earlier this month, Sandvik launched the DD423i, a next-generation automated development drill rig, marking a significant advancement in underground mining technology.