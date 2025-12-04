BrightNight and Cordelio achieve financial close on Washington BESS

The project will offer grid services to PSE. Credit: BrightNight.

Power and digital infrastructure company BrightNight, in partnership with Cordelio Power, has reached financial close on the Greenwater energy storage project in Pierce County, Washington, US.

The 200MW lithium ion battery energy storage system (BESS) project is designed to offer strong capacity and grid services to Puget Sound Energy (PSE), aiding Washington’s transition to clean energy.

BrightNight said the total project financing is approaching $400m, with contributions from a consortium of banks comprising: Royal Bank of Canada, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, ACB, CoBank, National Bank of Canada, Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, and Zions Bancorporation.

The financial backing allows the Greenwater project to proceed to full-scale development and implementation.

It is the first Pacific Northwest-based asset jointly owned by BrightNight and Cordelio to reach this stage.

The lithium ion BESS will connect to the grid through a short tie line to the White River substation.

The project is said to decrease environmental impact and does not need operational water.

BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann said: “Greenwater represents a major step forward for modernising and hardening the grid in the Pacific Northwest. This project demonstrates how storage, digital innovation, and trusted partnerships can deliver dependable clean energy at scale.

“With our proprietary PowerAlpha platform, integrated development-to-operation capabilities, and a growing pipeline in the Pacific Northwest, we are delivering best-in-class storage solutions that meet the grid’s evolving demands with efficiency and scale.”

According to BrightNight, the project has been known for its emergency management and safety plan, and its design focuses on low-impact siting, limited on-site traffic, and restoration of the site after decommissioning.

Development works are currently in progress, with construction and commissioning scheduled to meet the project’s planned commercial operation date next year.

Cordelio Power CEO Chris Hind said: “Greenwater is a strong example of how BrightNight and Cordelio Power are partnering to advance reliable, clean energy solutions that strengthen the grid and support the transition to a low-carbon future.

“This project highlights the critical role that battery storage plays in enabling renewable integration across the Pacific Northwest.”

In February 2025, BrightNight and Cordelio Power signed a power purchase agreement with Arizona Public Service.