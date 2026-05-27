ACL Energy owns the projects, while Qualitas Energy will finance the minority shareholder’s equity. Credit: Qualitas Energy.

Qualitas Energy has announced an agreement to finance the construction of a 211MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) portfolio in Italy.

Partnering with ACL Energy, an independent developer of energy infrastructure, the deal involves two projects located in Lombardy and Apulia.

The projects, which require both four-hour and eight-hour battery storage systems, will operate under 15-year revenue agreements secured through Italy’s Capacity Market and MACSE storage auctions.

ACL Energy owns the projects, while Qualitas Energy will finance the minority shareholder’s equity.

The funding originates from the Qualitas Energy Credit Fund and aligns with its strategy to provide tailored debt solutions for renewable energy infrastructure.

This strategy has already achieved commitments exceeding €370m ($430m). It focuses on supporting projects and platforms across various asset classes, including solar, wind, hydroelectric power, battery energy storage systems, and renewable natural gas.

Qualitas Energy Credit partner and co-head José María Arzac said: “This investment highlights our ability to deploy capital into attractive opportunities across the European energy transition sector through our Credit strategy.

“We identified a clear financing gap for projects or situations requiring flexible and specialised financing solutions beyond the scope of traditional lenders, enabling us to support high-quality partners such as ACL Energy in delivering critical energy infrastructure.”

Financing will cover the portfolio’s construction, commissioning, and operation, with funds distributed upon the achievement of specific construction milestones.

This initiative is part of Qualitas Energy’s broader ambition to offer low-risk, attractive returns while aiding developers in transitioning into independent power producers.

Qualitas Energy has previously facilitated funding for renewable energy assets across Europe, including Germany, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

ACL Energy co-founder and managing partner Lorenzo Avello said: “In today’s increasingly complex energy landscape, battery energy storage systems are not only key enablers of renewable integration, but also strategic infrastructure for strengthening the competitiveness of the country as a whole.”