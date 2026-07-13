The Baltic Power project comprises 76 Vestas turbines. Credit: ORLEN.

Baltic Power, a 1.1GW offshore wind development co-owned by Northland Power and ORLEN, has started supplying electricity to Poland’s national grid.

The project marks the first time that offshore wind energy has entered the country’s power system.

The wind farm is located roughly 23km off the coast near Choczewo and Łeba in the Baltic Sea. The installation forms part of efforts to provide greater energy security and diversify Poland’s sources of electricity.

Northland Power president and CEO Christine Healy said: “Today, the first electricity from offshore wind flows to Polish homes and businesses – a historic moment for the country.

“Northland is proud to stand with our partner ORLEN to launch the offshore wind industry in Poland. Together we are providing a more secure, resilient energy system for generations to come, and marking the start of a new chapter in Poland’s energy future.”

Erected across an area of approximately 130km², the Baltic Power project comprises 76 Vestas turbines, each with a capacity of 15MW.

The installation currently has 54 turbines set in place, with commissioning and installation activities ongoing.

The campaign is considered more than 80% complete, with all inter-array and export cables laid and both offshore substations operational.

Full commissioning is targeted for the second half of 2026 (H2 2026).

Once all the turbines are operational, the site is expected to generate around 4TW-hours of electricity annually, enough to meet the needs of more than 1.5 million households.

The project aims to supply around 3% of Poland’s current electricity demand and could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 2.8 million tonnes a year, based on project estimates.

Baltic Power’s output is delivered to two offshore substations and then transmitted via 350km of cable to an onshore substation.

Testing, inspection and required administrative procedures will continue alongside further turbine commissioning, with a commercial operations date scheduled for H2 2026.

Baltic Power is underpinned by a 25-year contract for difference (CfD) awarded by Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office in 2021.

The maintenance base for the project in Łeba has been in operation since last year, supporting both current construction and future long-term operations.