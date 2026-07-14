The Baleine phase three project is set to utilise SLB OneSubsea’s local presence to help ensure efficient delivery within the planned fast-track schedule. Credit: SLB.

SLB OneSubsea has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Eni for phase three of the Baleine project offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

As part of the contract, SLB OneSubsea will supply subsea production systems for 13 wells.

The contract covers the provision of subsea trees, umbilicals, manifolds, multiphase flowmeters and control systems, as well as responsibility for installation, commissioning and long-term field services.

SLB OneSubsea operates as a joint venture (JV) between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7.

Project execution is set to leverage the JV’s in-country operations to support efficient delivery and meet the development’s accelerated schedule.

SLB OneSubsea CEO Mads Hjelmeland said: “Baleine Phase 3 brings together scale and execution certainty.

“Through our subsea production system technology and by leveraging our established local presence, we are supporting Eni’s efforts to advance a complex, deepwater project efficiently while contributing to the long-term development of offshore resources in Côte d’Ivoire.”

Baleine is a deepwater oil and gas field located at a depth of 1,200m.

It represents the largest hydrocarbon find in Côte d’Ivoire and is the first commercial discovery there since 2001.

The field is situated within the CI-101 and CI-802 deepwater blocks. It began production in August 2023, and in late 2024, phase two of the field was brought online with an aim to increase the output to 60,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 70 million cubic feet of associated gas.

In May 2026, Eni, alongside its consortium partners Petroni and Vitol, approved the final investment decision for phase three of the field.

The full development of Baleine phase three is expected to boost production from 60,000bopd to 150,000bopd, while increasing gas output from 80 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) to 200mcf/d.

The phase three expansion project will add a new floating production, storage and offloading unit, along with upgrades designed to improve operational efficiency and meet safety and environmental goals.