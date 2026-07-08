The dynamics for skills requirements are evolving, with growing recognition of the importance of ‘softer’ skills, such as effective communication, within the hydropower sector

‘GREEN SKILLS’ IS AN umbrella term widely used in academia, policy reports and private sector studies, and is associated with the knowledge and competencies required for the development of a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Although research has indicated there is a green skills gap across the UK’s renewables sector, there is little or no mention of the impacts of this on the country’s hydropower industry. Even if hydropower is mentioned in such UK focused research, the data is said to often be lacking.

Arguing that it’s vital to consider possible workforce challenges the hydro sector faces, given its critical role in the clean energy transition, the ESRC Research Centre on Micro-Social Change recently undertook a new study to address this. With input from across the UK and international hydropower sectors, interviews were conducted with representatives from the:

British Hydropower Association.

International Hydropower Association.

Hydropower Sustainability Alliance.

International Energy Agency.

Long Duration Storage Council.

Drax Hydro.

SSE Renewables.

Statkraft.

As such a shortage of skills could hamper the UK’s efforts towards achieving net zero, this report by Eddy Sidebotham and Elena Faieta (called Mixed-Methods Study of the Green Skills Gap in the UK and Its Effect on the UK’s Hydropower Sector) aims to promote greater awareness, putting the UK hydropower’s green skills under the spotlight.

There are no quick fixes for the UK’s green skills gap, especially as the hydropower sector often needs more specialist, technical skills that can take a long time to develop

Key findings

Key findings of the report include ‘strong recognition’ of a green skills gap which impacts the country’s hydropower sector. Although some fields, such as legal and finance, were ‘well provisioned’, the most significant gaps were identified in electrical, mechanical and civil engineering. As the report states, out of the 1144 hydropower jobs postings analysed from January to December 2023, almost 74% were listed within the engineering category – highlighting a clear demand from employers for engineering skills.

Looking at reasons behind such a skills gap, several interviewees attributed it to the fact the UK hasn’t built large-scale hydropower projects for almost 50 years. And although the skills needed to deliver these projects do ‘largely exist in the UK’, they just don’t exist in the volume required to meet projected demands of projects currently in the pipeline, such as pumped storage schemes. And with most large-scale hydropower projects located in remote areas, there may also be challenges attracting the required skilled workers from urban areas.

Hydropower projects are also bespoke and site specific, and a lot of up-front engineering work is required which is where a shortage in skilled engineers creates bottlenecks in hydropower development. As the report points out, projects quite simply cannot progress past their initial stages without extensive engineering expertise and input.

Across the hydropower industry there are also skill gaps in other specialist areas, such as ecology, tunnelling and geology. Several interviewees stressed the importance of future-proofing skills against the impacts of climate change, highlighting the need for knowledge in ecology, environmental impact and climate change resilience.

And with the dynamics for skills requirements evolving due to factors such as changing geopolitical circumstances, there is also an increasing need for cybersecurity and security skills. While growing recognition of the importance of ‘softer’ skills within the hydropower sector due to more extensive stakeholder engagement, means that communication skills are now particularly valued. As one interviewee stated, hydropower needs good communicators because there is limited understanding of what it does within the UK.

Referring to the need to upskill an entire ‘ecosystem’, the report urges the growth of green skills beyond those who develop, operate and maintain hydropower. In other words, not just those directly employed by renewable energy companies but also planning and regulation specialists, as well as policymakers. A skills gap was also identified amongst planning authorities, due to a lack of handling new hydropower projects in recent decades, and may hinder hydropower development further.

Upskilling

On a more positive note, as the UK transitions to net zero, there are opportunities for oil and gas sector workers to reskill and move across into the hydropower sector because many of their skills could be transferable. However, unable to compete with the high salaries of oil and gas companies, hydropower needs to highlight its other benefits such as a longterm career, or the stability of working on one site for a long period of time.

Ultimately, the report admits, there’s no denying that the UK hydropower sector is reliant on international expertise, particularly for specialist roles. Although a mix of foreign/domestic workers is common on most major projects, several interviewees in this study suggested the UK was ‘heavily reliant’ on international talent for developing hydropower projects, partly due to some necessary skills being ‘so scarce’ in the UK. And this makes projects slower.

“Given the additional challenges of hiring European Union workers since Brexit, and visa restrictions in recent years, several interviewees highlighted that hiring international workers has become more challenging and the process is significantly slower than it used to be. This in turn can delay project development,” the report adds.

The importance of attracting young or new talent to the sector was also highlighted, due to a generational skills gap and an approaching exodus of retiring skilled workers. Several interviewees indicated there was a renewed focus on graduate schemes, degree apprentices, apprentices, and work experience year-in-industry placement students, to bring in a new pipeline of talent. Included in this are more women and individuals from minority backgrounds, and several interviewees referenced initiatives to attract a more diverse population into the sector.

However figures indicate there are relatively limited opportunities for young talent to break into the UK’s hydropower sector. In the quantitative analysis of the 1144 hydropower jobs postings analysed from January to December 2023 for this study, 90% of jobs required senior-level experience. As several interviewees stressed, the problem is jobs within the hydropower sector require specialist skills and knowledge that can take years to develop.

Recommendations

Recommendations from the report include supporting further research into the green skills gap, and it stresses that collaboration between industry, government, educational institutions and other stakeholders will be crucial to tackle this. Particular mention is given to assisting highly skilled oil and gas workers looking to move into renewable energy sectors, such as hydropower, and ensuring pathways for careers in hydropower are clearly signposted for young workers looking for opportunities in this sector. Furthermore, action is also needed to ensure the domestic workforce benefits from the UK hydropower sector’s demand for green skills.

Attracting young or new talent to the sector will help to bridge UK hydro’s green skills gap

In conclusion, there are said to be no quick fixes to the UK’s skills shortage, especially as the hydropower sector often needs more specialist, technical skills that can take a long time to develop. Ultimately, the report states that any initiatives to bolster green skills in the UK’s domestic workforce or prioritise recruiting UK workers over international specialists, must be balanced with the immediate needs of the project.

Scottish study

Aware that its Loch na Cathrach pumped storage scheme in the Highlands of Scotland is just one of a number of similar projects proposed in the area, which may enter construction over the next few years, Statkraft realises there is a risk of demand for skills outstripping current levels of supply. So, to ensure its scheme can maximise local employment, the company recently funded a new independent report looking at education and skills planning in the region.

Commissioned by the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), it reviewed the supply and demand of skills predominantly in the Highland Council area and found there would be ‘significant employment opportunities’, with up to 500 workers needed during the peak of construction. However, to maximise the benefit for local people in employment and training opportunities, a number of challenges need to be overcome.

It was suggested training providers, such as UHI, should consider the profile of skills needed so they can create or adjust their courses accordingly, noting that there have been no large-scale hydro schemes developed in the area for decades. It also calls for developers like Statkraft to work with industry competitors in ‘co-opetition’ – collaborating in order to develop the pool of available labour and skills, for the mutual benefit of a range of projects.

Large-scale schemes like Loch na Cathrach have a significant impact on clean energy targets, but if its opportunities are harnessed correctly, can have a much wider impact. Local employment opportunities mean people can stay in the local area, leading to investment in housing, transport, and amenities, and a much wider legacy left by renewable projects beyond clean energy.

The consented scheme, which was acquired by Statkraft from Intelligent Land Investments Group in late 2023, is expected to be operational by the end of 2030. Statkraft’s own projections point to 60% of those construction roles as either skilled or semi-skilled, including in civil engineering and tunnel engineering. Additionally, there will be over 120 people employed in non-construction positions like health and safety, accountancy, and other management and support roles.

“Loch na Cathrach can help support a generation of skilled workers in the Highlands, as well as having a transformational impact on our energy security,” Iain Robertson, Statkraft’s Head of Scotland said. “This timely report confirms the opportunities it brings but also sets out the challenges in upskilling the workforce so we can ensure it delivers the maximum employment benefits in the local area.

Loch Ness is a large freshwater loch in the Scottish Highlands. Statkraft’s 450MW Loch na Cathrach Pumped Storage scheme, is located on a site around 14km south-west of Inverness, and will harness the waters of Loch Ness

“Statkraft is committed to backing future skills development by utilising its existing partnerships with education institutions like UHI and undertaking outreach work to highlight the opportunities that significant infrastructure projects like Loch na Cathrach can offer. But we can’t do this alone,” Robertson added. “It requires renewable energy developers, education providers, local authorities and governments to work together to realise the opportunities that will enable a just energy transition.”

As Scott Gilbert, Statkraft’s Loch na Cathrach Project Director, commented: “We stand ready to play our part, ensuring the local workforce are informed and can meet the demand for this and other similar projects in the area. If we get this right, we’ll make a significant contribution towards the decarbonisation of the electricity grid by 2030, as well as providing employment opportunities for a generation of skilled clean energy workers.

And with a student population of over 30,000, as one of Scotland’s largest providers of apprenticeships, UHI says the study findings will provide key information to enable it to develop its curriculum, and offer options to create and match graduates with industry appropriate skills.

Science Centre

Drax is continuing to inspire the next generation to pursue careers in hydropower, nurturing STEM learning in partnership with the Glasgow Science Centre.

In its inaugural year, their programme engaged with over 1400 primary and secondary school pupils. Fully funded by Drax, the initiative benefits from a £60,000 grant to the Glasgow Science Centre, allowing expert staff to deliver this educational endeavour for another year.

The primary schools programme, facilitated through Glasgow Science Centre’s ‘Learning Lab’ over four to six weeks, uses case studies of Drax’s Scottish assets to educate children on various hydropower types like pumped hydro and run-of-river plants, with participating classes either visiting the Science Centre or receiving a visit from its ‘On Tour’ team.

For secondary students, particularly those in the fifth and sixth year, STEM Futures Work Readiness Workshops are offered at the Glasgow Science Centre, where they collaborate to explore career opportunities in Scottish hydropower and the necessary skills for those roles.

Glasgow Science Centre is inspiring the next generation of hydropower workers, nurturing STEM learning in partnership with Drax © TreasureGalore / Shutterstock.Com

The Drax Foundation, the charitable entity of renewable energy company Drax Group, also recently announced it has awarded funding to several organisations that promote water safety in communities near to its hydroelectric power assets in Scotland.

On average, 96 people lose their life each year due to a water-related fatality in Scotland, so it is paramount that young people are taught how to enjoy waterbased activities in a safe and responsible way.

“That’s why promoting water safety in the communities where we operate is an important issue for us at Drax,” says Ian Kinnaird, the company’s FlexGen Assets Director.

Youth engagement

Efforts have also been made to increase youth engagement in the Lancang-Mekong Region. Workshops brought together youth leaders, project implementers, academic institutes, practitioners and key stakeholders from across the six Mekong-Lancang countries to discuss the project’s achievements. A five-year action plan for youth leadership in the water sector and climate change adaptation was also drafted, and further enhancements made to capacities in communications, climate smart technology, multistakeholder engagement, and leadership. It forms part of a long-term initiative to build a regional youth leadership network focused on inclusive governance and management of water resources in the Mekong- Lancang region.

Dr. Chayanis Krittasudthacheewa is SEI’s Asia Deputy Director and lead of the project called Building Water Sector Youth Leadership Network in the Lancang Mekong Region. He said the workshop is a valuable opportunity to highlight the growing role of youth in governing and managing water resources in the Mekong-Lancang region.

“Given that water security and building climate resilience are urgent global challenges, the involvement of young leaders is essential to creating sustainable, lasting solutions. For the first time, youth leaders and young water professionals from our six Mekong-Lancang countries – united as one big family – will have a dedicated five-year action plan. This plan will empower youth to shape our shared homes and future across the region for the long term, ensuring no one is left behind,” he added.

Internships

The transition from academia to professional engineering practice has been described as being ‘a pivotal and formidable challenge’ for graduating engineers. Research exploring the effectiveness of internship programmes has focused on students in Civil and Hydropower Engineering at Nepal’s Mid-West University.

Internships are considered a crucial component of university education’s practical training, providing students with invaluable opportunities to connect theory to practice, build professional skills, and gain knowledge about career planning and workplace organisation. Through internship the students have the opportunity to understand about real practices in their professional field.

The study underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering industry-relevant competencies among future construction engineers. Its findings suggest practical implications for universities in refining internship initiatives, improving curricula, and establishing robust internship guidelines to better prepare students for professional careers in engineering disciplines.

References

Mixed-methods study of the ‘green skills gap’ in the UK and its effect on the UK’s hydropower sector. ESRC Research centre on Micro- Social Change. Eddy Sidebotham. 2024. https://doi.org/10.5526/misoc-2024-003

New report highlights ‘significant employment opportunities’ in the Highlands at flagship Statkraft project

https://www.sei.org/about-sei/press-room/youth-engagement-lancangmekong- region/

Bridge to Professional Practice: Evaluating Internship Effectiveness and Coordination for Civil and Hydropower Engineering Graduates, A Study of Mid-West University of Nepal using ANN by Uttam Neupane, Socrates B. Sharma and Subash K. Bhattarai. JOETP, August 2024, Volume 5, Number 1, 98-113. ISSN 2717- 4638

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.