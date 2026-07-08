Caterpillar reported sales and revenues of $67.6bn in 2025. Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com.

Caterpillar has expanded its mining technology capabilities with the acquisition of Skycatch, a company specialising in spatial data capture, processing and analysis for the mining sector.

The acquisition follows Caterpillar’s purchase of RPMGlobal in February this year and broadens its range of data-focused mining technology aimed at helping customers optimise movement of materials.

Skycatch technology enables the collection and processing of high-frequency, high-precision spatial data at a large scale.

Its platform uses AI to identify, measure and interact with site data, supporting operational performance in mining environments.

Skycatch founder and CEO Christian Sanz said: “We are incredibly proud of what Skycatch has built over the past decade and excited for this next chapter with Caterpillar.

“This next step strengthens our ability to support our customers while increasing the value we can deliver.”

By producing near-real-time digital twins of mining sites, Skycatch’s tools allow for more up-to-date decision-making by integrating accurate data into planning and execution workflows.

Caterpillar stated that customers can improve operational speed, accuracy and the precision of decisions through access to Skycatch’s digital solutions.

The company indicated that this would improve confidence in daily mining operations and help reduce delays in site management.

Caterpillar Resource Industries group president Denise Johnson said: “Acquiring Skycatch aligns with our strategy to solve our customers’ toughest challenges.

“By integrating near-real-time, high-resolution spatial data into both RPM and MineStar solutions, we can help customers improve mine site performance by enhancing safety, productivity and predictability across their operations using both staffed and autonomous fleets.”

Caterpillar reported sales and revenues of $67.6bn in 2025.

The company manufactures construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.