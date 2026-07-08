The Greenwood facility opened in January 2025. Credit: ES Foundry.

ES Foundry, a US-based manufacturer of crystalline solar cells, has concluded a 2GW expansion at its factory in Greenwood, South Carolina, with the first solar cell now produced from the new line.

This development raises the company’s total annual solar cell manufacturing capacity in the US to 3GW.

The operational expansion marks the transition from the project phase to production at the Greenwood facility.

According to ES Foundry, this step meets growing demand for domestically manufactured solar cells and aims to strengthen the supply chain for US solar module manufacturers and developers.

ES Foundry CEO Alex Zhu said: “This milestone is about execution. The US solar market does not need more announcements – it needs operating capacity, proven production and domestic suppliers that can support customers now.”

Production at Greenwood focuses on crystalline bifacial passivated emitter and rear contact solar cells, a technology suited to various applications, from utility-scale projects to distributed-generation systems.

The company points to its manufacturing platform’s emphasis on high-volume output, quality control, and the documentation required for projects prioritising domestic content and regulatory compliance.

ES Foundry’s expansion comes as US-based module manufacturing increases, but the supply of domestically made solar cells remains a key limitation.

This increased capacity helps reduce supply chain uncertainty and helps customers meet content strategies under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as well as compliance with Foreign Entities of Concern and other procurement standards.

ES Foundry Operations general manager Lionel Moss said: “Greenwood has been an outstanding partner as we have grown. We have already hired more than 400 people, and this expansion allows us to continue bringing jobs, investment and long-term economic value to the region.”

The Greenwood facility opened in January 2025. Since then, ES Foundry has increased its workforce, secured customer agreements and scaled operations to meet demand for US-made solar cells.