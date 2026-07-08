A subsea template for the Verdande field in the Norwegian Sea. Credit: Marleen de Vries/©Equinor.

Equinor, along with its partners, has awarded contracts amounting to approximately Nkr6bn ($612.12m) for four subsea development projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The awards are the first in a series of planned subsea development phases, as project partners coordinate contracts to accelerate subsea development and lower costs.

The four projects – Troll West Increased gas recovery North (TWIN), Omega Sør, Tyrihans Nord and Brime – combined are set to contribute 130–220 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) to future production from the region.

As of now, only the TWIN project has received approval from its owners.

Notification for the TWIN project was sent to the Norwegian Ministry of Energy in compliance with the Petroleum Act. The remaining three projects are still under review by their respective partnerships.

Equinor NCS projects and subsea senior vice-president Gunnar Nakken said: “We envisage around 75 subsea developments towards 2035. To realise these resources, we need to develop smaller discoveries faster and at a lower cost than today.

“This requires significant changes in how we plan and execute subsea projects. Our ambition is to halve both costs and execution time through simpler processes and standardised solutions together with our partners and suppliers.”

TechnipFMC has secured contracts to deliver subsea production systems for Brime, Omega Sør and Tyrihans Nord. For these projects, the company will design and manufacture the relevant subsea systems and associated controls.

It will also install rigid pipelines for the Troll field and the TWIN development. Tenaris will provide the line pipe for this work.

In addition, OneSubsea will supply the subsea production system for the TWIN project, along with umbilicals for all four projects.

Ocean Installer has been contracted for marine operations including installation and connection of the subsea facilities, control cables and flexible pipelines.

NOV will supply flexible pipelines for Omega Sør, Tyrihans Nord and Brime.

TWIN is the third step in a phased development of the gas cap at Troll West.

The partnership will invest more than Nkr4bn in TWIN, which is expected to deliver around 11 billion standard cubic metres of gas.

Gas from this project will be processed via Troll A before being sent to Kollsnes.

Ownership of the TWIN project includes Equinor Energy with 30.55% and operator responsibilities; Petoro at 55.93%; Norske Shell at 8.19%; TotalEnergies EP Norge at 3.69%; and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia at 1.64%.

The other projects covered by these contracts, Brime, Omega Sør and Tyrihans Nord, are still in early stages.

Estimated recoverable volumes for Brime range from 16mboe to 34mboe, 25–89mboe for Omega Sør and 20–30mboe of predominantly gas for Tyrihans Nord.

In addition, Sissel, a smaller oil discovery made in January 2026, is included in the first development phase and will be developed via the existing Utgard template, with estimated recoverable volumes of 6–28mboe.

Sissel is a 50/50 partnership between Equinor and Orlen Upstream Norway.