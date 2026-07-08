As the demand for a reliable, resilient, and affordable energy grid grows, hydropower remains a cornerstone of US energy infrastructure, especially with the country’s electricity demand expected to grow by 2% annually, increasing by 50% by 2050. At the same time, more than a quarter of the current hydropower workforce is projected to retire within the next decade. Ensuring the continued strength of this critical energy resource, along with the growth of innovative marine energy technologies, means investing in the next generation of talent. That’s why the National Hydropower Association (NHA) launched the Future Leaders of Waterpower (FLOW) group: to cultivate, connect, and empower early-career professionals who are shaping the future of the water power industry.

A shifting workforce landscape

Workforce development has become one of the most pressing challenges for the hydropower industry. According to the US Department of Energy’s 2022 Hydropower and Marine Energy Workforce Needs Assessment, nearly 26% of the current water power workforce is expected to retire or leave the industry within the next decade. In some companies, that figure is even higher, with more than 50% of employees eligible for retirement in the next 5–10 years.

At the same time, the report highlights that more than 8000 new workers will be needed by 2030 to meet current hydropower operations and maintenance needs—not including additional labor required to support growth in pumped storage hydropower, hydropower modernization, and emerging marine energy technologies.

Despite these needs, the industry faces multiple barriers to attracting young talent:

Lack of visibility of water power careers compared to wind and solar

Limited structured training or early-career pathways

Geographic dispersion of job opportunities

Outdated perceptions of hydropower as a legacy technology

FLOW was created to address these challenges for the hydropower industry head-on.

Why FLOW matters

With a significant share of the hydropower workforce nearing retirement, the need to attract and retain new talent has never been more urgent. FLOW helps meet this challenge by providing a dedicated platform for early career water power professionals to access resources, share experiences, and build the relationships needed for long-term success.

Without intentional investment in early career professionals, the industry risks losing critical institutional knowledge and momentum at a time when reliable, dispatchable power is more important than ever. FLOW fills this gap by offering a space where professionals can build skills, confidence, and community.

This is more than a networking effort, it’s a strategic investment in the future of energy. FLOW helps ensure new talent doesn’t just enter the industry, but stays, grows, and leads.

Empowering the emerging workforce

FLOW elevates early-career professionals by recognizing their achievements, amplifying their voices, and expanding their networks. Key opportunities include:

National Exposure: FLOW participants speak at major events like NHA’s Clean Currents and Waterpower Week, where they present alongside senior leaders and shape the industry conversation. These experiences build professional credibility and public speaking confidence.

Industry Recognition : The Rising Star Award celebrates individuals who demonstrate leadership and dedication to water power’s future. This recognition can help recipients gain visibility across the industry.

The Rising Star Award celebrates individuals who demonstrate leadership and dedication to water power’s future. This recognition can help recipients gain visibility across the industry. Robust Networking: From peer-to-peer mixers to curated mentorship sessions, FLOW connects emerging professionals not only with each other but with industry veterans. These connections can lead to mentorship, job opportunities, and cross-sector collaboration.

In short, FLOW isn’t just building a community, it’s building careers.

Membership and engagement

Since its launch in 2021, FLOW has grown to include more than 300 participants across the United States and beyond. The group is open to all early-career professionals and newcomers to the water power industry, and membership in NHA is not required.

FLOW also welcomes the engagement of established industry leaders. Their participation in programming—as guest speakers, mentors, or panelists—adds valuable depth and guidance to the group’s efforts. By sharing their time and insights, seasoned professionals help shape not only FLOW’s direction but the future of the hydropower workforce.

Rising Star Award ceremony at NHA’s Clean Currents Conference and Tradeshow in Portland, Oregon during October 2024. Pictured from left to right are: Heidi Wahto, Sterling Watson (Rising Star Award recipient), Kelly Rogers, and NHA President Malcolm Woolf

Industry collaboration

Improving the retention of early-career professionals in the hydropower industry requires coordinated, intentional effort, and the FLOW group is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge between emerging talent and experienced organizations. Here’s how FLOW can collaborate with the industry to build a stronger, more resilient workforce:

Foster meaningful mentorship opportunities

Pairing early-career professionals with seasoned leaders through structured mentorship helps build confidence, accelerate learning, and foster a sense of belonging. FLOW offers a space for companies to identify and support rising talent while helping early-career professionals envision a long-term career in water power.

Pairing early-career professionals with seasoned leaders through structured mentorship helps build confidence, accelerate learning, and foster a sense of belonging. FLOW offers a space for companies to identify and support rising talent while helping early-career professionals envision a long-term career in water power. Champion visibility and recognition

Spotlighting early-career professionals through awards like the Rising Star Award, speaking slots at industry events, and media exposure gives young professionals pride in their work and a stronger professional identity. Industry partners can amplify these efforts by nominating standout employees and helping elevate their contributions.

Spotlighting early-career professionals through awards like the Rising Star Award, speaking slots at industry events, and media exposure gives young professionals pride in their work and a stronger professional identity. Industry partners can amplify these efforts by nominating standout employees and helping elevate their contributions. Support professional development

Ongoing training—whether technical, leadership-focused, or policy-related—prevents early-career stagnation. Training is essential for professional development because they ensure that early-career professionals have the tools, context, and confidence to grow, adapt, and lead in an evolving landscape. External or internal training can both aid in knowledge transfer for industry professionals, and FLOW can help guide early-career professionals to helpful training. For example, NHA has developed the Hydropower Systems Principles Training to help in the knowledge transfer from established industry professionals to new-to-water power individuals. (see www.hydro.org/hydropower-system-principles-training for more details).

Ongoing training—whether technical, leadership-focused, or policy-related—prevents early-career stagnation. Training is essential for professional development because they ensure that early-career professionals have the tools, context, and confidence to grow, adapt, and lead in an evolving landscape. External or internal training can both aid in knowledge transfer for industry professionals, and FLOW can help guide early-career professionals to helpful training. For example, NHA has developed the Hydropower Systems Principles Training to help in the knowledge transfer from established industry professionals to new-to-water power individuals. (see www.hydro.org/hydropower-system-principles-training for more details). Build a culture of inclusion and belonging

Professionals are more likely to stay when they feel seen, valued, and supported. FLOW fosters community and connection, but lasting retention also requires employers to cultivate inclusive workplaces with diverse representation, equitable advancement, and work-life balance.

Professionals are more likely to stay when they feel seen, valued, and supported. FLOW fosters community and connection, but lasting retention also requires employers to cultivate inclusive workplaces with diverse representation, equitable advancement, and work-life balance. Invite early-career voices to the table

Including young professionals in conversations around innovation, workforce planning, and industry strategy signals that their perspectives matter. FLOW can help companies identify rising leaders to serve on panels, advisory groups, and working teams.

Including young professionals in conversations around innovation, workforce planning, and industry strategy signals that their perspectives matter. FLOW can help companies identify rising leaders to serve on panels, advisory groups, and working teams. Highlight purpose and impact

Today’s professionals want to know their work contributes to something meaningful. FLOW can work with employers to better communicate the critical role water power plays in grid reliability, affordability, and energy security, thus motivating retention through mission and impact.

In short, retaining the next generation of talent means investing in more than just positions, it means investing in people. Through collaboration with FLOW, industry leaders can create a more engaged, skilled, and future-ready workforce.

Building the future together

Initiatives like FLOW are critical to addressing workforce gaps and building the industry we want to see tomorrow. But they cannot succeed in isolation. Success requires collaboration with companies, utilities, project developers, researchers, and public agencies all playing a role.

When employers support FLOW, they are doing more than supporting a group. They are creating a culture that values development, inclusion, and leadership at every stage of a career. And in doing so, they help create a talent pipeline equipped to meet the challenges of a transforming energy landscape.

FLOW is also uniquely positioned to help the industry diversify. By welcoming professionals from a range of backgrounds (educational, cultural, and technical) it ensures that the water power workforce reflects the communities it serves and the global energy ecosystem it operates within.

Kelly Rogers, Programme Director for the National Hydropower Association

The next generation

The Future Leaders of Waterpower group represents a necessary step toward cultivating the next generation of hydropower professionals. By providing support, resources, and opportunities for early-career individuals, FLOW ensures the continued vitality and innovation of the water power industry.

As the sector navigates a wave of retirements, rising electricity demand, and the need for energy diversity, initiatives like FLOW will be essential to its future. The stakes are high, but with strategic collaboration and sustained investment in talent, the water power industry is well positioned to rise to the challenge.

To learn more or get involved, visit hydro.org/flow.

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.