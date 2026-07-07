The solar projects are located in Pakość, Domanowo, Kłodawa and Krotoszyce. Credit: © Uniper SE.

Uniper and Respect Energy have entered into six-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) covering electricity generated from Uniper’s four newly constructed photovoltaic (PV) assets in Poland, which together have a capacity of 219MW-peak (MWp).

Under the terms of the PPAs, Respect Energy will buy renewable electricity and guarantees of origin from the solar projects, supporting its position as a clean electricity trader in central and eastern Europe.

The solar assets included in the agreement are located in Pakość, Domanowo, Kłodawa and Krotoszyce.

These facilities are part of Uniper’s ongoing expansion in renewables, building on its investment decision in December 2025 to pursue an additional five solar developments in Poland and the UK, which total around 288MWp.

Both companies highlighted the role of long-term PPAs in facilitating the deployment of renewable energy infrastructure in Europe.

Such agreements are seen as a way to offer financial stability for project developers and reliable supplies of green electricity for offtakers.

Uniper Renewables CEO Iulia Tica said: “This agreement demonstrates how we consistently aim to implement our transformation strategy and further extend our renewable energy footprint across Europe.

“The four Polish solar projects will directly contribute to decarbonising the national energy system while strengthening Uniper’s role in delivering reliable, clean power.”

Respect Energy origination head Łukasz Jankowski said: “Respect Energy is proud to partner with Uniper on this long-term agreement supporting Poland’s renewable energy ambitions.

“Securing green electricity from these four solar sites strengthens our supply portfolio and helps our customers access competitively priced clean power. Together with Uniper, we are contributing to Europe’s broader climate and energy security objectives.”

Last month, Uniper entered into a long-term PPA with Skyborn Renewables for electricity produced by the Gennaker offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea.