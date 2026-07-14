The approval enables France to move forward with the construction and operation of more than 11 offshore wind farms. Credit: Aa.ross/Shutterstock.com.

The European Commission (EC) has granted approval for a French state aid scheme valued at up to €63bn ($72bn), aimed at supporting the country’s offshore wind energy sector.

The decision was announced as France seeks to advance its renewable energy targets and meet objectives set by the Clean Industrial Deal, a European plan focused on using decarbonisation to drive industrial growth.

This approval enables France to move forward with the construction and operation of more than 11 offshore wind farms.

These projects are expected to have a total installed capacity of up to 11.1GW and produce up to 47.8TW-hours of electricity annually, accounting for approximately 10.6% of France’s yearly power consumption.

The scheme, which will run for 25 years, will be implemented through a competitive bidding process organised by the French authorities.

The aid will be distributed as a variable premium under a two-way contract for difference mechanism. This approach involves comparing a reference price established in beneficiaries’ tender offers to prevailing market electricity prices.

If the market price falls below the reference price, recipients will be paid the difference; if it exceeds the reference, beneficiaries will pay the excess back to the state.

According to the EC, the measure includes safeguards designed to uphold proper market functioning and to prevent compensation to producers when market prices become negative.

The Commission ruled that the initiative aligns with the conditions under the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework (CISAF) adopted on 25 June 2025.

EC Clean, Just and Competitive Transition executive vice-president Teresa Ribera said: “Today’s decision clears the way for France’s offshore wind support scheme. France will continue working towards a fully decarbonised energy system, and the Commission will continue supporting Member States in achieving our common climate objectives.”

For three of the planned wind farms, this scheme replaces a previous measure authorised by the EC in August 2025.

The CISAF framework permits EU member states to grant aid to accelerate clean energy deployment, upgrade industrial processes for decarbonisation and build capacity for the production of clean technologies.