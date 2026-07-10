The Haohan system will include BYD’s 2,710Ah Blade Battery. Credit: harhar38/Shutterstock.com.

Clean energy company Masdar has awarded a contract to BYD to supply 11.28GW-hours (GWh) from its Haohan energy storage system for its round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy project in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The facility, developed by Masdar and the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, integrates a 5.2GW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant with a 19GWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

As part of this development, the BYD supply will support a single battery energy storage station with a capacity of 1.64GW/11.28GWh.

The contract marks a further step for BYD in the Middle East following the company’s recent contract for a 12.5GWh grid-scale energy storage project in Saudi Arabia.

According to the companies, the RTC project aims to address renewable energy intermittency by using large-scale energy storage.

Once operational, the project is expected to provide RTC baseload energy at a competitive rate.

This development could also serve as a model for future renewable energy projects seeking continuous power supply.

Details released by BYD note that the Haohan system will include the company’s 2,710 ampere-hour (Ah) Blade Battery technology.

This technology reduces battery management system complexity by 70–80%, enhancing system reliability and life-cycle value.

The Haohan system is designed for deployment in harsh climatic conditions, operating in ambient temperatures from -30°C to 55°C and featuring an Ingress Protection rating of IP66 to protect equipment in dusty and hot desert environments.

The RTC project will also use BYD’s GC Master energy management system.

BYD states that the system is capable of managing up to 15GWh within a single station and enables real-time analysis of operational data and diagnostics.

In May 2026, Masdar reached an agreement with Sungrow to provide energy storage and PV inverter technologies for the RTC project.