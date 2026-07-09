One Earth is being developed through a collaboration between Perigus (formerly Orsted) and PS Renewables. Credit: marcin jucha/Shutterstock.com.

The UK Government has approved the 740MW One Earth Solar Farm in Nottinghamshire, which is expected to become the country’s second-largest solar installation.

The project is estimated to have the capacity to supply electricity to more than 200,000 homes per year.

One Earth will generate electricity using ground-mounted solar photovoltaic panels.

The project also includes a battery energy storage system that stores electricity generated by the solar panels and delivers it to the grid during periods of higher demand.

One Earth is being developed through a collaboration between Perigus (formerly Orsted) and PS Renewables.

The latest decision follows approvals in recent days for the Peartree Hill and Dean Moor solar farms.

With One Earth, the total number of nationally significant clean energy projects approved by the government since July 2024 reaches 30.

According to the government, these projects collectively could provide enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than 19 million homes.

The One Earth approval forms part of a wider government effort during the current Parliament, in which 42 nationally significant projects have received authorisation.

UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband said: “The only way to have energy security is if we take a pro-growth approach to building more clean energy in Britain. For two years, that is exactly what this government has done.”

The government aims to increase the nation’s production of domestic energy and reduce reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets, which is linked to recent global conflicts affecting supply.

It also stated that additional policy measures are being pursued, including plans to expand the availability of plug-in solar in retail settings and to require solar installations on all new homes in England.