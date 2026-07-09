The first shipments to the processing facility are scheduled for late summer 2026. Credit: Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock.com.

Guardian Metal Resources has formed a strategic partnership with the Montana Mining Association (MMA) for a tungsten mining and recovery pilot programme aimed at supporting domestic defence applications in the US.

The effort also involves the Montana Technological University (MTU) and the Army Research Laboratory (ARL).

Under the partnership, the company will provide around 250–400t of legacy ore from its Tempiute Tungsten project near Rachel, Nevada.

The ore, stockpiled since previous mining operations in the area, is due to be transported to Philipsburg, Montana, where trial processing will be conducted.

The Tempiute site, also known as the Emerson Tungsten Mine, has a production history dating back to 1916 and last operated during the 1980s.

Metallurgical test-work on the ore is currently ongoing at laboratories in the US and the UK.

The first shipments to the processing facility are scheduled for late summer 2026, following completion of these studies and related pilot-scale testing on-site in Montana.

The pilot programme aims to develop methods for processing historical mine tailings and legacy ore for potential commercial production of tungsten metal powder in the US.

This initiative aligns with efforts to build a domestic supply chain for tungsten, which is designated by the US Government as a priority metal for national security.

Success in the pilot could result in additional shipments from Tempiute for expanded processing.

Guardian Metal Resources CEO Oliver Friesen said: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with MMA, ARL and MTU to advance this strategically important pilot programme.

“The selection of Tempiute as a feedstock source is a strong endorsement of the strategic significance of Guardian Metal’s entirely Nevada-based tungsten project portfolio.

“At a time when tungsten supply security has never been more critical to US defence and industrial capability, this initiative represents a tangible step toward building an entirely domestic supply chain, free from reliance on foreign sources.”

In July 2025, the company expanded its mining operations with the acquisition of the Pilot North Tungsten Project in Nevada.