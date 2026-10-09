The Green Hill project comprises nine areas of solar PV generation. Credit: harhar38/Shutterstock.com.

The UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has granted a development consent order for the Green Hill Solar Farm in Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

The decision allows Island Green Power (IGP), the primary developer, to move forward with the next stages of the scheme, which include a 500MW ground-mounted solar array and a battery energy storage system (BESS) of equivalent capacity.

Baroness Curran made the announcement on behalf of the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, following the application submission by Green Hill Solar Farm on 23 May 2025 and its acceptance for examination on 19 June 2025.

The examination process spanned six months, providing opportunities for local residents, the councils of West Northamptonshire, North Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes, as well as other interested parties, to participate and give evidence.

Recommendations were forwarded to the Secretary of State on 8 July 2026 after the Examining Authority considered input from public consultation and statutory bodies.

The Green Hill project comprises nine areas of solar photovoltaic (PV) generation, BESS, grid connection infrastructure and associated works.

Electricity generated at the site will connect to the national grid at the Grendon substation in Northamptonshire.

Once operational, the solar farm is projected to produce enough power for more than 200,000 UK homes annually.

As part of the development, IGP has pledged a minimum 47% biodiversity net gain in habitat units.

Planned improvements include more than 14.4 hectares of green corridors and woodland planting, 50.7km of new and improved hedgerows, and more than 18km of new permissive paths. A community fund will also be established for local benefit.

IGP CEO Bob Psaradellis commented: “As the company moves into our new era as an independent power producer, projects such as Green Hill will form the basis of a strong portfolio of solar generation and battery energy storage.

“And the benefits will be shared with communities, through a local benefit fund, and the wider country, through the increase in secure, clean and cheap homegrown power.”

Last month, IGP received consent from Scottish ministers to develop a 500MW BESS near New Deer, Aberdeenshire, UK.