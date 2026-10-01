The cold separator had reportedly been operating at around 70 bar when the incident happened. Credit: ABCDstock/Shutterstock.com.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) has reported an explosion and subsequent fire at its Kuthethoor facility, north of Mangaluru city, India, leaving one person dead and nine injured.

The incident took place at around 12:20pm local time when a cold separator operating under high pressure ruptured in the Coker Hydrotreater unit.

The cold separator had reportedly been operating at around 70 bar when the incident happened.

MRPL stated that as soon as the incident happened, the affected unit was isolated and its emergency response and firefighting teams were mobilised.

The fire was brought under control and completely extinguished by 2:47pm.

Cooling and inspection operations continued following the main response to ensure the site’s safety.

During post-fire inspection, responders discovered the body of Manish Karkara, a contractual employee who had been reported missing after the blast.

One refinery employee, identified as Rajesh, suffered burns and is receiving intensive care at a local hospital.

Eight others experienced minor injuries and have received medical treatment.

Local residents near the refinery, including those in Jokatte, Kavoor and Yeyyadi, reported hearing a loud noise, which was audible several kilometres away, including in areas close to Mangaluru International Airport.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy confirmed the explosion and fire took place in the Hydro Sulphur Treatment unit of the complex.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the rupture and explosion, although the precise cause has yet to be determined.

The company emphasised that ongoing operations are prioritising the safety of personnel and the facility.