SLB OneSubsea plans to set up a service base in Mozambique to support local training and employment. Credit: OneSubsea.

SLB OneSubsea has won a contract to provide subsea production systems for the first phase of the Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique’s offshore Rovuma Basin.

The project is located in the Area 4 concession.

ExxonMobil Moçambique made the award on behalf of the project’s Area 4 partners.

SLB OneSubsea operates as a joint venture (JV) between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7.

Under the agreement, SLB OneSubsea will provide subsea trees, manifolds, umbilicals and control systems for the deepwater development. The equipment is designed to support efficient production, according to SLB OneSubsea.

The award combines the supply of production hardware with engineering, procurement, manufacturing and installation services.

SLB OneSubsea said that it would draw on its experience delivering subsea systems for complex deepwater developments worldwide.

The partners in Area 4 are Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH), China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Eni, Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) and ADNOC’s XRG.

SLB OneSubsea also intends to establish a service base in Mozambique to support training and job creation in the local area, and help to develop local supply chains.

SLB OneSubsea CEO Mads Hjelmeland said: “This award reflects our ability to deliver integrated subsea solutions that help customers accelerate development and maximise value from deepwater resources.

“The Rovuma project represents a significant opportunity for Mozambique’s growing LNG [liquefied natural gas] sector, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with ExxonMobil operations in Africa, bringing our proven technology and expertise to this important phase of the development and beyond.”

The Rovuma LNG project is operated by Mozambique Rovuma Venture, an incorporated JV involving Eni, ExxonMobil and CNPC with a combined 70% ownership in the Area 4 concession.

The remaining 30% is split equally among ADNOC’s XRG, KOGAS and ENH, each holding a 10% interest.

The Rovuma LNG project is expected to deliver an LNG production capacity of 18.6 million tonnes per annum and 2.4 billion cubic metres of gas resources.

The first phase of development will focus on three fields in the Mamba complex within Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin, which contains more than 85 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Development plans for the Rovuma LNG project were initially submitted to the Mozambican Government in July 2018 and approved in May 2019.

Earlier this month, Saipem, in partnership with Jan De Nul, signed a letter of intent with ExxonMobil Moçambique to provide early engineering, procurement and technical services for phase one of the Rovuma LNG project.