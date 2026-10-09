The Antofalla Project sits adjacent to a major lithium exploration project operated by Albemarle. Credit: Steve Morfi/Shutterstock.com.

CleanTech Lithium has signed option agreements for two mining properties in the southern part of the Salar de Antofalla salt flat in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

The properties, Genoveva and Sal de Litio 1, are located around 80km from the company’s main project, Laguna Verde.

CleanTech Lithium said this addition supports its broader district-scale exploration and development strategy in the region.

The Antofalla Project sits adjacent to a major lithium exploration project operated by Albemarle, a global lithium producer.

CleanTech Lithium plans to conduct a drill programme in 2027, estimated to cost around $500,000 (£377,639).

The company intends to determine a maiden resource estimate for the Antofalla Project during that year, subject to securing funding.

The company’s option agreements entail payments of $525,000 in the first year, covered by existing cash resources, with further payments totalling $1.4m scheduled between October 2027 and May 2031.

Salar de Antofalla covers 540km² within a much larger basin and is recognised for higher lithium grades in its southern sector.

The site’s road access and proximity to other lithium projects, as well as the established mining services in Catamarca Province, were noted as favourable conditions for future development by CleanTech Lithium.

CleanTech Lithium CEO Ignacio Mehech said: “We are excited by the addition of this project in Argentina. Salar de Antofalla is the largest undeveloped Salar in Argentina, and is strategically located very close to our flagship Laguna Verde Project, as well as to Viento Andino.

“We expect these three projects to have significant development synergies, as well as potentially benefitting from sharing a centralised conversion facility in Copiapó.

“The Laguna Verde Project remains our main focus; however, the addition of the Antofalla Project provides strong long-term value enhancement for our shareholders.”