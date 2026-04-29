The new test rig. Photo: ZF Wind Power

The new state-of-the-art test rig, part of ZF Wind Power’s Test and Prototype Center, located at its headquarters in Lommel, Belgium, enables comprehensive testing and validation of complete powertrains and powertrain components, “ensuring they can withstand the rigorous demands of modern wind turbines.” ZF sees its investment in the facility as helping to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and longevity of wind energy systems.

ZF Wind Power is continuously increasing the torque levels of its gearboxes and powertrains, with extensive validation seen as the foundation of the company’s innovations. “Testing allows us to contain the risks inherent in the wind industry,” says Bert Verdyck, Head of Product Portfolio Management of ZF Wind Power, and is an essential part of gaining approval from customers, insurers, and certification agencies for new designs. “To extend our portfolio, we started installing the world’s largest test rig in 2023.”

Capabilities of the new test rig. Image: ZF Wind Power

With a length of 60m, the rig enables testing of the dynamic behaviour of main bearings, gearbox, and generator under realistic conditions. It provides a maximum torque of 45 MNm, a maximum bending moment of 64 MNm, and a maximum axial force of 7500 kN. The 30 MW test rig is an integral part of ZF Wind Power’s Test and Prototype Center, which also has test rigs for components, assemblies, sub-assemblies, including climate testing, as well as load and no-load trials. A new lubrication test rig will shortly add to capabilities.

The Center is seen by ZF as a hub for its “expertise in wind gearbox innovation, system development, and validation.” Consolidating all instrumentation, assembly, and testing activities at a single location significantly increases the efficiency of operations, says ZF, and also supports short time-to-market projects.

With addition of the new rig, and consequent expansion of the Test & Prototype Center, ZF Wind Power says it has extended capabilities “from modular wind gearbox platforms to complete powertrain system validation.”

Combining system and gearbox testing minimises logistical efforts, testing time, and costs while ensuring optimal test results. ZF Wind Power estimates that testing time is reduced by three to four months compared with traditional methods, which involve double testing, at the customer’s location for the system test and at ZF’s premises for gearbox testing. This approach highlights ZF’s wish to be what it calls a “system partner”, collaborating on innovative projects, rather than just a gearbox supplier, with the partnership encompassing system design, evaluation, from component to powertrain level, manufacturing, delivery and services once in operation focused on maximising availability.

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.