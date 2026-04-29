The turbines are self-lifting and can withstand storm-force winds. Image © TouchWind

Responsible for the blade design, We4Ce partnered with Dutch mould specialist Kleizen to produce both the moulds and blades. TouchWind, backed by its main shareholder, Japan-based Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL), contracted We4Ce as lead partner for the blades.

The delivery of the blades marks the next prototype phase of TouchWind’s innovative tilting, one-piece rotor wind turbine. Featuring a sixmeter- diameter rotor designed for efficient energy capture, the 12 kW turbines will be tested onshore and offshore, with a particular focus on wake reduction and the possibility of making wind farms more compact.*

The TW6 turbines will be placed close to one another to validate the high energy density previously demonstrated in wind tunnel tests. Currently being assembled in Eindhoven, testing of the wind turbines will start in the summer. TouchWind, founded in 2018, received funding from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency in 2023 to build up to ten of the 12 kW six-meter-rotor turbines.

The tilting concept allows wind capture in storm conditions. Image © TouchWind

We4Ce developed a special structural design for the smaller blade, which is different from the default wind turbine blades typically seen nowadays, said Arnold Timmer, MD of We4Ce.

For the aerodynamics, the inventor, Rikus van de Klippe of TouchWind, is developing a novel downwind self-tilting design. The rotor tilts upward, becoming nearly parallel to the water surface at high wind speeds.

The turbine functions like a kite: instead of pushing against the wind like traditional turbines, it “lifts itself” with the wind, using aerodynamic lift to stay stable and to regulate the power. This configuration allows the blade to harness strong winds more efficiently while reducing stress on the structure.

TouchWind’s design not only aims to reduce wind interference between wind turbines, a common issue in large wind farms, but also to improve overall wind farm power generation efficiency.

The unique design, with its lifting rotor, reduces the overall weight of both the wind turbine and its floating platform, contributing to simpler and more cost-effective deployment.

Conventional three-blade turbines shut down above 90 km/h to prevent overload damage, a particular concern for the blade. With its self-adjusting single rotor, TouchWind’s design minimises load stress and remains operational in wind speeds up to 250 km/h.

We4Ce has developed a new production method initially using one-shot infusion technology for the central part of the rotor blade. By designing the aerodynamic shells to eliminate bonding lines in the nose area, the risk of leading edge erosion is significantly reduced — resulting in improved durability and higher annual energy yields. Kleizen designed the complex mould that accommodates the unusual blade geometry, tight tolerances and stringent performance requirements.

“We were subsequently contracted to manufacture the rotor blades in their entirety and we worked closely with We4Ce to apply the vacuum infusion approach to the production process,” says Jeroen Maas, Managing Partner, Kleizen.

Arnold Timmer of We4Ce (left) hands over a blade to Rikus van de Klippe of TouchWind. Photo: We4Ce

Kleizen used a two-component epoxy resin system, optimised for the Resin Infusion Moulding (RIM) process, which was combined with glass fibre reinforcements to ensure strength, durability, and dimensional precision.

The resin system underwent a carefully controlled post-cure process to achieve the mechanical properties.

Looking ahead, TouchWind has begun development of a 3 – 5 MW version of the turbine, aiming to scale its design for future offshore deployment.

Headquartered Almelo, the Netherlands, We4Ce has more than 25 years’ experience in rotor blade design, blade root bushing concepts M20-M42, sectional exchangeable rotor blade tips as well as the Re-FIT blade root bushing repair method and root cause analysis. Working closely with wind park owners, We4Ce’s research lab performs a range of fatigue tests and extreme load tests. We4Ce also works with TNO on large size sample testing and approvals for certification bodies, including TüV and UL.

A demo TouchWind turbine is currently being tested at a field lab in the Netherlands.

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.