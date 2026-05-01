JDR will deliver the umbilicals on drums to Australia, with installation scheduled for H2 2027. Credit: TFKable.

JDR Cable Systems has secured a contract from Amplitude Energy (formerly Cooper Energy) to supply subsea control umbilicals for the East Coast Supply Project (ECSP) offshore Victoria, Australia.

The agreement stipulates that JDR will deliver approximately 18km of hydraulic control umbilicals, with an option to provide an additional 13km based on future drilling results. JDR is a subsidiary of the TFKable Group.

The umbilicals supplied by JDR will be integrated into the subsea infrastructure tied to the Athena Gas Plant, which processes up to 150 terajoules per day and supplies gas across Victoria and South Australia.

The equipment package includes thermoplastic electro-hydraulic umbilicals, termination assemblies, termination heads, and both electrical and hydraulic flying leads.

JDR plans to manufacture these products at its Hartlepool site in the UK, utilising local suppliers for materials and components.

The company will deliver the umbilicals on drums for transport to Australia, with installation targeted for the second half of 2027 (H2 2027).

JDR regional sales manager JK Lim said: “This contract reflects JDR’s proven capability in delivering high-quality subsea control umbilicals for complex offshore developments.

“We are pleased to support Amplitude Energy’s East Coast Supply Project and look forward to delivering reliable solutions that will contribute to long-term gas supply for Victoria.”

The ECSP aims to address domestic gas demand on Australia’s east coast by connecting new subsea gas wells to existing pipeline infrastructure as current resources at the Amplitude Energy-operated Casino Henry Netherby fields decline.

As per the ECSP-Wells Connection Environment Plan, these new wells will link directly to the established subsea pipeline, enabling hydrocarbon transport to the Athena Gas Plant.

Located in Commonwealth waters in the Otway Basin, the project is situated around 9km off the coast from Peterborough and Port Campbell at water depths of 50–90m.

The Athena Gas Plant is located roughly 6km inland from Port Campbell.

The development falls under existing petroleum permits VIC/L24, VIC/L30, VIC/L33, VIC/P44 and VIC/P76.

The ECSP will feature up to eight gas field tie-ins and as many as 15 wells, as well as infield flowlines and manifolds. This includes confirmed resources at the Annie and Henry fields and prospective reserves at Elanora, Heera, Isabella, Juliet, Nestor and Pecten East.