Worley secures a services contract at Burnaby refinery, Canada. (Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay)

Worley has secured a services contract with Parkland Refining (B.C.) Ltd (Parkland) for its strategic projects at the Burnaby refinery in British Columbia, Canada.

Under the contract, Worley will provide consulting, engineering, procurement, construction management and commissioning services to support the strategic projects at the Burnaby refinery. This is in addition to the existing relationship supporting sustaining capital work at the facility. The term of the contract is five years.

The services will be led by Worley’s Calgary office with support from Advisian, Comprimo, Worley’s North American offices and Worley’s Global Integrated Delivery team.

Advisian, Worley’s global consulting business, will provide technical expertise in areas including low-carbon fuels, emissions reduction and operational improvement. Comprimo, Worley’s gas treating and sulphur technology business, will provide the technology and design for potential upgrades to gas treating and sulphur recovery units.

“We are pleased to continue supporting Parkland at its Burnaby refinery. We will combine our long-term presence at the refinery over the last two decades with our technical expertise to deliver efficient and reliable operations, while remaining committed to delivering a more sustainable world,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer at Worley.

