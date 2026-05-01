The project sits roughly 45–70km off the coast of Changhua in the Taiwan Strait. Credit: fokke baarssen/Shutterstock.com.

Northland Power has entered into a 30-year corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to supply additional electricity from its 1.02GW Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The Hai Long project is being developed through a joint venture (JV) between Northland with a 30.6% stake, Mitsui with a 40% stake and Gentari International Renewables with a 29.4% stake.

The project sits roughly 45–70km off the coast of Changhua in the Taiwan Strait.

It includes three offshore wind sites: Hai Long 2A with 294MW, Hai Long 2B with 224MW and Hai Long 3 with 504MW.

The newly signed 30-year deal expands Northland Power’s relationship with TSMC, which began in 2022 and currently includes power from Hai Long 2B and Hai Long 3.

Once the required administrative steps are completed later in 2026, Hai Long 2A is expected to move to the new CPPA and TSMC will purchase the full output of the entire project.

The deal enhances the project’s financial returns and extends the duration of Hai Long’s contracted revenue stream, strengthening Northland’s strategy of creating additional value.

Northland Power president and CEO Christine Healy said: “This agreement with TSMC reinforces the strategic importance of Hai Long.

“Once the switch is complete, it will enhance the project’s long-term economic fundamentals and contribute directly to value creation for Northland and its shareholders.”

In March this year, the Hai Long project announced the first wind turbine installation at the Hai Long 3 wind farm, marking the start of a pivotal construction phase.