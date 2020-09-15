The contract extends the duration and breadth of services provided by Petrofac for Alba, Captain, Erskine and FPF-1 assets

Petrofac’s engineering & production Services (EPS) division has secured the contract. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

UK-based oilfield services company, Petrofac has secured a five-year integrated services contract from an oil and gas operator, Ithaca Energy.

The multi-million dollar contract has been secured by Petrofac’s engineering & production Services (EPS) division.

Under the contract, the company be responsible for the integration of operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, and onshore and offshore technical support across Ithaca’s North Sea operated asset base.

Petrofac Western Hemisphere EPS business managing director Nick Shorten said: “Ithaca’s decision to expand our service provision demonstrates its confidence in our ability to provide integrated support services that enhance operational effectiveness.

“We look forward to building on our long-standing working relationship by supporting our client to maximise the value of its assets.”

The contract extends Petrofac working relationship with Ithaca

The company said that the contract extends its existing working relationship with Ithaca, along with the duration and breadth of services provided by Petrofac for Alba, Captain, Erskine and FPF-1 assets.

Ithaca Energy CEO Bill Dunnett said: “The breadth of this agreement is an excellent example of the long-standing collaboration between Ithaca Energy and Petrofac, which is designed to realise economies of scale, maximising the value and potential of our assets.

“It provides the opportunity to drive further efficiencies and leverage our in-house capabilities through the transfer of the FPF-1 duty holder. Our continued strong partnership with Petrofac is key in delivering safe, simplified and streamlined operations.”

In July this year, Petrofac’s EPS business has secured a two-year contract from NEO Energy.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for providing well management and well operator support for 25 production wells across the Affleck, Balloch, Dumbarton, Flyndre and Lochranza fields.