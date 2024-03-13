Archer will provide complete platform drilling services, including well interventions for regulatory requirements, workover, and drilling operations, along with well maintenance and drilling facilities engineering for Trident Energy’s offshore assets in Brazil

Archer secures platform drilling contract from Trident Energy. (Credit: Archer)

Norwegian drilling and well services provider Archer has secured a platform drilling contract with Trident Energy do Brasil, a subsidiary of UK-based mid-life assets developer Trident Energy.

The contract, with an initial estimated value of $20m, is for a period of two years and can be extended by an additional year, with further options at mutual agreement thereafter.

Under the contract, Archer will provide complete platform drilling services, including well interventions for regulatory requirements, workover, and drilling operations.

In addition, the company will provide well maintenance and drilling facilities engineering, to enhance the offshore assets of Trident Energy in Brazil.

Archer CEO Dag Skindlo said: “We are pleased to be chosen by Trident Energy as their partner for their drilling programme. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Trident Energy and are confident in our ability to contribute to the success of their offshore operations.

“This contract builds on our continued growth as we continue to strengthen our position in the growing energy market in Brazil.”

Trident Energy is a key player in the Brazilian energy sector and has selected Archer for well interventions and platform drilling services, based on its proven track record.

Archer said that the new contract award will support its growth in the Brazilian market.

The company will begin platform drilling services during the second quarter of this year.

The works will initially focus on the Pampo PP1 platform, following a period of rig reactivation and recertification managed through Archer’s platform operations group.

They will meet all regulatory requirements along with project timelines while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety, said the Norwegian drilling and well services provider.

Skindlo said: “Our legacy in Brazil stretches back to 2010, when we commenced our work for Equinor on the Peregrino fields, followed by the successful establishment and growth of our well services division over the last few years.

“We are excited about the Brazilian market and how our core services offering can support the broad spectrum of client well programs in Brazil.”