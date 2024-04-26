The WPMP programme is part of the larger Future Growth Project/Wellhead Pressure Management Project, which involves an estimated investment of $46.7bn

Tengizchevroil advances Future Growth Project at Tengiz field by starting WPMP operations. (Credit: Tengizchevroil LLP)

Tengizchevroil (TCO) has commenced operations at its Wellhead Pressure Management Project (WPMP) at the Tengiz oil field in the Atyrau region of Kazakhstan.

The company is a joint venture between Chevron (50%), ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Ventures (25%), KazMunayGas (20%), and Lukoil International (5%).

Tengizchevroil achieved the production launch by transitioning the initial metering station to low pressure and activating the associated pressure boost facility (PBF).

The WPMP programme is part of the larger Future Growth Project/Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP/WPMP) which involves an estimated investment of $46.7bn.

The FGP/WPMP project is aimed at boosting Tengizchevroil’s production by 12 million tons per year (260,000 barrels a day).

The increased production is expected to be attained after the execution of FGP, which marks the final phase of Tengizchevroil’s expansion project.

According to Tengizchevroil, FGP is slated to be completed in H1 2025.

The aim of WPMP will be to keep the existing processing plants at the Tengiz oil field at full capacity ahead of the FGP project. This will be done by reducing the flowing pressure at the wellheads and then increasing the pressure to the existing plants.

Tengizchevroil stated that in the remainder of the year, additional PBF compressors will begin operations and the remaining metering stations will be converted.

Tengizchevroil general director Kevin Lyon said: “This is a major step in advancing our Future Growth Project to its safe completion and will also help maintain reliable performance at our base business at Tengiz.”

The company revealed that within the broader FGP-WPMP project framework, more than $18bn has been invested in Kazakhstani goods and services thus far. Additionally, approximately 4,000 local employees have undergone specialised training to participate in the scope of the PBF project.

Chevron Eurasia business unit managing director Derek Magness said: “This accomplishment highlights the vital role of partnership. Together with the Republic of Kazakhstan and our other partners, we have safely started operations at the WPMP, which is a positive development as we continue our focus on the FGP-WPMP expansion project.”