Muswellbrook is the company’s second project in Australia. (Credit: OX2)

OX2 has received environmental clearance to construct the 135MW Muswellbrook solar and storage facility at the decommissioned Muswellbrook Coal Mine in New South Wales, Australia.

The land of the project site is primarily owned by Idemitsu Australia. It will see the transformation of the former mining area into an industrial and energy innovation hub.

Muswellbrook represents OX2’s second project in Australia to receive such approval, following the 90MW Summerville project.

OX2 Australia development director Catherine Way said: “This is a leading example of the transition of the Upper Hunter Valley from coal mining to innovative post-mining land uses.

“The Muswellbrook solar project is an early mover in the re-purposing of a coal mine into an energy generation site and serves as an important test case for the broader region.”

OX2’s Australian portfolio includes 3.7GW of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and storage, either under development or construction.

The Sweden-based company also manages 390MW of renewable assets in Australia.

OX2 Australia country manager Stephen Symons said: “I’m proud to see the continued progress of our projects in Australia.

“These approvals reflect the strength and professionalism of our team, as well as the growing momentum behind renewable energy across the country.”

Last year, OX2 initiated a 119MW solar farm in Victoria, marking one of the first publicly owned renewable energy projects in Australia.

The Victorian solar project, located near Horsham, benefits from the region’s solar potential and includes a 100MW battery energy storage system.

This hybrid setup is expected to generate 242GWh annually, enhancing grid stability and helping manage peak demand, potentially reducing power costs.