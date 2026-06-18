The company’s international portfolio includes more than 2.9GW in operation, 1GW under construction and a further 29GW in development. Credit: Fotowatio Renewable Ventures S.L.U.

Spain-based Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) has secured grid capacity for 2.3GW of planned renewable energy and battery energy storage projects across Germany.

The allocation will support the development of photovoltaic (PV) plants, battery storage facilities and hybrid projects, with targeted ready-to-build milestones between 2026 and 2029.

Securing 2.3GW of grid capacity follows increasing competition for grid access, which has become a significant issue for large-scale renewable and energy storage developments in Germany.

The planned projects, spanning multiple regions, are expected to support Germany’s efforts to expand renewable energy generation, modernise grid infrastructure and meet industrial electricity demand.

In Brandenburg, FRV is progressing four projects including three battery storage facilities and a hybrid scheme.

One of these, a battery storage facility with a planned capacity of 750MW, is approaching building approval.

The company aims to move these initiatives to ready-to-build status from 2026 through 2028.

In Lower Saxony, FRV’s portfolio comprises five projects including a 600MW battery storage system currently in the B-Plan phase and a 13.8MW PV plant.

Collectively, these projects are expected to reach ready-to-build status between the final quarter of 2026 (Q4 2026) and Q1 2028.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, three projects with more than 900MW of planned capacity are awaiting final permits.

The portfolio includes two hybrid facilities and a battery storage project rated at 900MW/3,600MWh.

These projects are scheduled for ready-to-build status between late 2027 and Q1 2029.

FRV is also advancing other projects in the German states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony-Anhalt and Schleswig-Holstein.

FRV Germany managing director Amós Guillén said: “Germany needs more renewable generation, but more importantly, renewable energy must be integrated more efficiently into the power system and at [a] fair price.

“With 2.3GW of secured transmission grid capacity, we are building a portfolio which combines storage, PV and hybrid solutions with a clear route to ready-to-build status.

“Our focus is on projects that add flexibility, make better use of grid infrastructure and support the next phase of Germany’s energy transition.”

The company’s international portfolio includes more than 2.9GW in operation, 1GW under construction and a further 29GW in development.

FRV, part of Jameel Energy, states that it is currently pushing forward with permitting, technical planning and preparations for construction in Germany.