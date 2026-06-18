The project covers approximately 2,600 acres. Credit: Arizal014/Shutterstock.com.

Star Gold has received approval from the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to proceed with exploration, geotechnical testing and well drilling at its Longstreet gold project.

Longstreet is an open pit heap-leach gold and silver project situated in Nevada’s Walker Lane Belt.

The authorised work includes the development of 11 drill sites, installation of three water wells and excavation of five geotechnical test pits. The operations will cover a disturbance area of 3.7 acres on BLM claims.

The work plan at Longstreet aims to progress multiple aspects of the project simultaneously.

The drilling will provide additional information on the gold and silver resource including details on grade and spatial continuity within the already identified mineralised area.

Data collected from the water wells and geotechnical test pits will be used in the engineering of the heap leach pad, which is necessary for the design and potential future operation of the project.

These activities are expected to contribute to both resource assessment and the technical groundwork needed for the next stage of development.

The company described this regulatory approval as an important step in completing the engineering work that must be submitted for consideration as part of federal and state operational permit applications for Longstreet.

Star Gold CEO Lindsay Gorrill said: “This approval is a significant step forward for Longstreet and for Star Gold’s broader resource and development strategy.

“Securing BLM approval for this programme allows us to advance our resource work while simultaneously generating the geotechnical and engineering data that will support heap leach pad design.

“This is exactly the kind of disciplined, methodical work that moves a project toward development, and it reflects the value-focused plan we have outlined for our shareholders.”

The Longstreet Project covers around 2,600 acres. It consists of 137 unpatented mining claims along with five more unpatented claims that are currently leased, with an option in place to acquire them.