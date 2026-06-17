Intensium® Flex. Photo: Saft

Based on Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cells, I-Flex is a high energy, liquid-cooled, fully integrated system engineered to ensure high levels of safety and operational reliability under intense use conditions.

Saft’s Intensium Flex battery containers can be connected in parallel, in configurations providing from 2 to 8 hours storage. Thermal insulation allows back-to-back and side-by-side installation, significantly reducing footprint.

The current DC version is compatible with multiple power conversion systems, while the future AC version will integrate DC to AC conversion within the same enclosure, further optimising footprint and simplifying on-site installation and commissioning.

A key feature of Intensium Flex is its enhanced thermal management that enables a 300% daily energy throughput even with the highly compact assembly of the battery modules. This is made possible by the efficient cooling system and the battery management module, together with a powerful, integrated heat exchanger cooling circuit. The focus on maintaining temperature homogeneity across the battery modules is critical to ensure system performance and a long service life.

After a decade of field experience and in the light of the challenges posed by ever-increasing energy density and new standards, I-Flex sees implementation of a new holistic safety concept designed to prevent fire, toxic gas emissions and explosions.

It is factory-assembled, tested and certified ready for delivery to site as a plug and play energy storage system that ensures bestin- class safety, in line with future NFPA 8551 requirements.

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.