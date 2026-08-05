WEG was contracted to work on the Paredinha hydropower project in Brazil

As the global push for cleaner, more resilient energy systems accelerates, hydropower remains a cornerstone of renewable generation. While its role as a reliable baseload power source is well established, the expectations placed on hydro facilities are evolving rapidly – requiring greater flexibility, smarter control systems, and stronger grid integration.

From the rainforests of Brazil to the fjords of Norway and the riverbanks of the Congo, recent projects show how hydropower operators are rising to these challenges. Central to their success is the ability to work with trusted electromechanical suppliers who can deliver not just turbines and generators, but integrated systems that ensure performance, efficiency and longevity. Whether expanding capacity, modernising decades-old infrastructure, or improving energy access in underserved regions, these collaborations highlight the critical importance of fit-for-purpose technology and strategic partnerships in driving hydropower’s next chapter.

Proven partners in Brazil

In Brazil, where small hydroelectric plants play a vital role in expanding the country’s renewable energy footprint, equipment performance and reliability are non-negotiable. For the Paredinha Hydropower Plant, these factors were central to project owner Ibemapar’s decision to partner with WEG for a second time.

“With its expertise in the hydropower sector, WEG develops complete solutions for small hydro, combining cutting-edge engineering, advanced technology, and experience in manufacturing electrical and mechanical equipment,” said the company.

WEG supplied a full package for the project, including three hydraulic turbines rated at 7,292 kW each, three 7,788 kVA generators, ten transformers totaling approximately 50,000 kVA, electrical panels, a substation, and all associated electrical installation. The comprehensive nature of the delivery underscores WEG’s strategy of offering vertically integrated solutions to ensure plant efficiency and operational longevity.

The Paredinha contract followed a previous collaboration on the Boa Vista II Hydropower Plant, for which WEG supplied two turbines of 8,287 kW and two 8,935 kVA generators, alongside similar supporting systems. According to WEG, the performance of its equipment at Boa Vista II was a decisive factor in Ibemapar’s choice to extend the partnership.

“With high-performance equipment, the client has security in the return on investment, ensuring operational stability and predictability in energy generation,” WEG stated. “The reliability of WEG solutions reinforces the company’s commitment to the hydropower sector, offering advanced technology and robust support for long-term operations.”

This emphasis on stability and predictable returns is particularly important in Brazil’s small hydro sector, which often faces the dual pressures of variable water flows and the need for high uptime to ensure project viability.

Modernisation meets flexibility in Norwegian hydropower

Further north, Norwegian utility Statkraft is investing in next-generation hydropower through the construction of a new Svean plant near Trondheim. The facility will operate alongside the existing plant, which has been in service since 1939. With modernisation central to its strategy, Statkraft awarded a contract to Aker Solutions to deliver the full scope of electromechanical equipment.

The upgraded Svean plant will feature three Francis turbines, each capable of handling 26,000 litres of water per second and generating approximately 12 MW. This represents an increase in maximum power output of about 10% over the current plant, which produces around 120 GWh annually – enough electricity to power 6,000 homes for a year.

Jo Kjetil Krabbe, Executive Vice President for Power Solutions at Aker Solutions, described the contract as a strong fit for the company’s evolving strategy. “Aker Solutions is pleased to collaborate with Statkraft on modernising the Svean hydropower system,” he said. “This project aligns with our ambition of delivering more flexible complete electromechanical projects catered to the future needs of the power system.”

In addition to the turbines and generators, Aker Solutions will supply intake pipes, control systems, cooling and drainage systems, high-voltage equipment, and transformer refurbishments. Installation is scheduled to begin in February 2026, with project completion expected by the end of 2027.

The long lifespan of the original facility highlights both the durability of hydropower infrastructure and the importance of timely reinvestment. Statkraft’s decision to operate the new and old facilities in parallel during the transition period allows for uninterrupted power generation while the new systems are integrated.

Aker Solutions will deliver electromechanical equipment for the new Svean plant in Norway

Boosting clean energy output in Western Norway

A second major Norwegian hydropower project is taking shape in Bremanger municipality, where Sogn og Fjordane Energi (SFE) has commissioned ANDRITZ to supply the complete electromechanical scope for a new Øksenelvane plant. The new facility will replace the existing power plant, which has operated for more than 70 years.

According to SFE, the new Øksenelvane plant will increase annual production by 21 GWh, bringing the total to 171 GWh. That boost is made possible by the installation of two state-of-the-art Pelton turbines, each rated at 55 MW, along with turbine governors, main inlet valves, penstocks, and cooling systems. ANDRITZ is also providing generators, excitation systems with transformers, and full automation and monitoring systems.

Kjetil Toverud, Managing Director of ANDRITZ Hydro AS in Norway, commented: “We are honored to partner with SFE in developing this new hydropower plant and look forward to contributing to Norway’s sustainable energy future.”

He added: “The Øksenelvane project underlines ANDRITZ’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance hydropower solutions that support a clean energy future and stable grids.”

In a grid that is increasingly characterised by variable renewable generation, the inclusion of grid-supportive capabilities in the new Pelton units is a significant advantage. The ability to provide frequency regulation and other ancillary services strengthens the plant’s long-term value to the Norwegian energy system.

Scheduled for completion in 2028, the project forms part of SFE’s broader ambition to expand its renewable generation portfolio, which currently totals 2.4 TWh—enough to meet the electricity needs of approximately 130,000 Norwegian households.

Infrastructure backbone in the DRC

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the challenge is not only about boosting capacity, but ensuring that existing generation can be reliably delivered to consumers. Despite having two large hydropower plants on the Congo River – Inga I and II –with a combined capacity of over 1.7GW, the country’s energy supply remains fragile due to infrastructure gaps.

A major limiting factor was the outdated condition of the substation connecting Inga I and II to the national grid. On behalf of the German Federal Government, KfW financed the rehabilitation of this critical node, allocating €20 million for the substation modernisation and an additional €4 million to connect four turbines to a new digital control system.

“By modernising the substation, we have made an important contribution to making the electricity supply in the Congo more secure,” said Markus Schlömann, a KfW expert involved in the project. “Electricity distribution is often undervalued, but it is just as important for the supply as the electricity generation itself.”

The project’s digitalisation component has given Kinshasa’s central control centre real-time access to the substation, enabling early fault detection and correction, reducing energy losses, and stabilising the overall grid. The work had to be done in stages, as the power plants remained in operation throughout the upgrade. Despite delays caused by COVID-19, the modernisation was successfully completed with the integration of all four units.

Electricity remains a scarce resource in the DRC—fewer than one in five residents have access to power, and the majority rely on diesel generators or go without. The rehabilitation project is therefore a critical enabler not only for industrial activity but also for improving quality of life.

The World Bank is now considering further expansions of the Inga complex, underlining the importance of strong transmission and substation systems in fully leveraging the country’s renewable energy potential.

Funding has been approved for refurbishment of a substation connecting Inga I and II to the grid

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.