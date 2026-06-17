Grinding Connect draws on ABB’s experience from more than 160 GMD projects globally. Credit: ABB.

Automation company ABB has launched Grinding Connect, a digital service suite for mining operators using gearless mill drive (GMD) systems.

The platform, available worldwide, is designed to improve visibility of grinding assets, assist with maintenance planning and reduce unplanned downtime for mining companies.

The service package consolidates ABB’s range of digital solutions including asset health and condition monitoring analytics, Trendex diagnostics, GMD Copilot AI‑powered virtual support and maintenance recommendations.

Users can view system conditions, access service records, submit service requests and connect with ABB specialist support, all within a single cloud-based platform developed specifically for ABB GMD systems.

Grinding Connect has been developed drawing on ABB’s experience from more than 160 GMD projects globally.

The suite aims to support equipment performance, increase operational lifespan, maintain consistent uptime and reliability, and facilitate decisions based on data analysis.

ABB process industries division global business unit manager grinding Mikel Torre said: “Mining operators are looking for practical ways to improve availability, reduce response times and make better-informed decisions for the maintenance of production-critical assets.

“Grinding Connect brings ABB’s service and GMD system knowledge into one digital environment, meaning users can work with a complete view of asset condition, service history and expert support.

“Only with this level of visibility will operators make progress towards the industry transition to increasingly autonomous, more efficient mining operations.”

The International Energy Agency projects that demand for critical minerals will triple by 2030, placing increased pressure on mining companies to boost and stabilise production levels.

ABB research indicates that maintaining consistent performance and reliability in large grinding circuits is essential for plant productivity, as unplanned outages can result in costs of up to $500,000 per hour.

Grinding Connect offers users tailored maintenance guidance supported by more than 180 trend indicators, in addition to features such as alarm notifications, event tracking, transient data recording and signal correlation.

The system includes tools for identifying anomalies and frozen signals, delivers smart alerts and provides operational recommendations from ABB specialists.

The new platform has been developed in compliance with ABB cybersecurity standards.

In April this year, ABB secured a contract to supply GMD and ring-geared mill drive systems for the Eva Copper Mine Project in Queensland, Australia, developed by Harmony.