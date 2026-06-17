Governor Kathy Hochul (centre right) celebrates the completion of the CHPE project. Credit: New York State/flickr.com.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the 1.25GW high-voltage direct current Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) transmission line has been completed and is ready to deliver clean energy from Canada to New York City.

The 339-mile line is expected to deliver up to 10.4TW-hours (TWh) of clean electricity each year, enough to meet approximately 20% of the city’s energy needs, and reduce carbon emissions by 37 million tonnes by 2040.

The CHPE line is said to be among the largest transmission infrastructure projects undertaken in New York in the past 50 years.

To increase reliability and minimise environmental impact, the entire transmission line is buried underground and underwater.

Construction of the CHPE line began in 2022 after the project was selected in September 2021 as part of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) Tier 4 solicitation.

The project was developed by Transmission Developers in partnership with Hydro-Québec and contracted by NYSERDA.

The transmission line runs from Montreal, Quebec, to the Astoria Energy Complex in Queens, connecting to the power grid through the expanded New York Power Authority Astoria Annex substation.

NYSERDA president and CEO Doreen Harris said: “Today we turn a page in New York’s energy history by bringing a transformative volume of clean energy to the nation’s largest city.

“Not only does this project demonstrate the benefits of Governor Hochul’s commitment to diverse energy resources, but it brings increased reliability to our grid by delivering enough electricity to power over one million homes, reducing pollution and improving air quality in our most vulnerable communities.”

The New York Power Authority assisted Transmission Developers in the construction of the nearly four-mile Astoria Rainey Cable linking the Astoria Annex to Con Edison’s Rainey substation.

According to state officials, the CHPE aims to help offset increased reliance on gas-fired plants following the closure of the Indian Point nuclear facility, particularly in New York City.

The project is projected to generate more than $3.4bn in economic investment over the 25-year contract term and create in excess of 1,400 construction and operations jobs statewide.

The transmission line will support the State Energy Plan by integrating clean energy into a high-demand region and reducing the city’s dependence on fossil fuel-powered electricity.

Governor Hochul said: “The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line is one of the first projects I championed as governor and is a game changer when it comes to keeping the lights on, helping build a cleaner future and holding costs down.

“With its completion, we are powering one million New York City homes with needed clean energy that will serve communities for generations to come.”