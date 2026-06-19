The SunZia project involves a 550-mile HVDC transmission line. Credit: 2000studio/Shutterstock.com.

Clean energy developer Pattern Energy Group has announced the full operational launch of the SunZia renewable energy project, which involves a 3.65GW wind facility and a 550-mile high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line.

SunZia aims to transmit power generated in New Mexico to customers in Arizona and across the western grid.

According to Pattern Energy, the project is capable of supplying enough electricity to meet the needs of roughly one million US households annually.

The SunZia project began construction in September 2023.

At the peak of activity, more than 2,000 jobs were created, with the project set to provide in excess of 100 permanent operational roles in New Mexico and Arizona.

Pattern Energy CEO Hunter Armistead said: “SunZia proves that we can still build the consequential infrastructure this country needs.

“We did this the right way, we did it on time and on budget – in genuine partnership with the local communities and landowners who trusted us, with the environmental stewardship this unique landscape deserves, and with the determination to see something through that many thought was too big and too complex to finish.”

Pattern Energy estimates that SunZia represents an investment exceeding $20bn in the two states, including $1.3bn in direct payments to schools, local authorities, private landowners and counties over the first 30 years of operation.

The SunZia transmission infrastructure covers New Mexico’s Torrance, Lincoln and San Miguel Counties, delivering wind-generated power through converter stations at both ends to ensure integration with existing grid systems.

Pattern Energy noted that the HVDC technology enables large-scale electricity transfer over long distances with improved efficiency, addressing limitations in grid infrastructure currently facing the energy sector.

Development of SunZia required extensive permitting and financing.