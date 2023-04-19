The Huittinen solar farm is in development and the environmental impact assessment and necessary permits is to be submitted during 2023

OX2 acquires 475 MW solar power project in Finland. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay)

OX2 has acquired the project rights to the solar power project in Huittinen, Finland, from the Finnish solar power developer SAJM Holding Oy. The planned capacity will be 475 MW, making it one of the largest solar farms in Finland. The project will be included as mid-stage in the OX2 project development portfolio for the second quarter 2023.

The Huittinen solar farm is in development and the environmental impact assessment and necessary permits is to be submitted during 2023. The annual energy production is estimated to about 475 GWh, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of about 95,000 households (5,000 kWH per household).

“The Huittinen project is an excellent addition to our solar project development portfolio, and the project shows that Finland is very well positioned to become a forerunner in large-scale solar power in Northern Europe. Solar power has potential to make a considerable contribution to the emissions-free electricity in Finland,” says Saku-Matti Mäki, Head of Solar Power, OX2 Finland and the Baltics.

In addition to the Huittinen project, OX2’s project portfolio in Finland includes two solar power projects in Kauhajoki and Loimaa. OX2 has been developing solar power since 2018 and by the end of 2022 a total of about 4 GW of solar power was included in the project development portfolio.

Source: Company Press Release