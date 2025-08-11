ExxonMobil starts production from Yellowtail development. (Credit: SBM Offshore)

ExxonMobil Guyana has commenced operations at the Yellowtail oil development, marking the fourth project within the offshore Stabroek block.

The ONE GUYANA floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel has been deployed, joining Destiny, Unity, and Prosperity FPSOs, which collectively elevate Guyana’s total installed capacity to over 900,000 barrels of oil per day.

Constructed by SBM Offshore, the ONE GUYANA FPSO is said to be the largest on the Stabroek block.

It is designed to produce an annual average of 250,000 barrels of oil per day, with a gas treatment capacity of 450 million ft3 per day and a water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

Positioned in water approximately 1,800m deep, the FPSO can store up to two million barrels of crude oil. The oil extracted from this vessel will be marketed under the name Golden Arrowhead crude.

ExxonMobil Guyana anticipates that by 2030, its total production capacity will reach 1.7 million oil equivalent barrels per day across eight developments.

The company has achieved significant success in deepwater projects globally, launching four offshore mega-projects in five years, all of which were completed under budget and ahead of schedule, with plans for four more by the end of the decade.

ExxonMobil Guyana leads operations on the Stabroek block, holding a 45% stake, while Hess Guyana Exploration and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana hold 30% and 25% interests, respectively.

The ONE GUYANA FPSO is SBM Offshore’s third major unit operational in 2025, following the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré and FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão, which began operations earlier in the year. Together, these Fast4Ward FPSOs enhance the installed capacity by 655,000 barrels of oil per day.