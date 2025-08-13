Tato-II Hydro Electric Project receives green light from Indian Cabinet. Credit: Evgeny_V/Shutterstock.com.

The Indian Cabinet has approved the investment proposal for the construction of the Tato-II Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi District.

With a budget of INR81.46bn ($930m), the project in the northeastern state is expected to deliver 700MW of power. It is expected to be completed within 72 months.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs aims for the project to generate 2738.06 million units (MU) of energy. This will improve power supply in Arunachal Pradesh and contribute to national grid stability, according to the Indian government.

The Tato-II Hydro Electric Project will be executed by a joint venture between North Eastern Electric Power (NEEPCO) and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Financial support includes INR4.58bn ($52m) from the Indian government for infrastructure like roads and transmission lines, and INR4.36bn ($50m) as Central Financial Assistance for the state’s equity share.

Arunachal Pradesh will benefit from 12% free power and an additional 1% allocated to the Local Area Development Fund (LADF). Infrastructure developments include 32.88km of roads and improved local facilities such as schools and hospitals, supported by INR200m ($2.3m) in dedicated funds.

Aligned with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the Tato-II project will create employment opportunities for local suppliers, enterprises, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The hydroelectric facility will feature a reservoir capacity of 56 million cubic metres and includes two penstocks, each measuring 350m in length with a 7m diameter.

Key specifications of the Tato-II Hydro Electric Project include a catchment area of 2,560km2 on the Siyom River and a concrete gravity dam standing 155m high and 268m long.

The facility will house Vertical Francis Turbines with four units, each generating 175MW, located in an underground powerhouse with a rated net head of 207m.