The project has previously yielded high-grade lithium mineralisation from diamond drilling campaigns. Credit: Surya S Nair/Shutterstock.com.

Battery Age Minerals has expanded its land position at the Falcon Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, by staking an additional 46 mineral claims.

This move increases the company’s total project area to approximately 60km² within the Caribou Lake-O’Sullivan Greenstone Belt, which is known to host spodumene-bearing pegmatites.

The new claims extend Battery Age’s ground by around 7km to the east, furthering its consolidation as a district-scale landholding.

The Falcon Lake project has previously yielded high-grade lithium mineralisation from diamond drilling campaigns.

Notable results from the company’s 2024 winter drill programme include intercepts such as 54.1m at 1.74% lithium oxide from 100.85m down-hole (24FL-107) and 55.95m at 1.47% lithium oxide from 222.2m (hole 24FL-108).

Other significant intercepts include 43m at 1.62% from 22.55m at 1.74%, 19.7m at 1.62% and 21.6m at 1.46% lithium oxide across various drill-holes.

Assays from the Falcon Lake site have also recorded concentrations of several critical minerals alongside lithium.

According to the company, rubidium levels have been measured up to 11,400 parts per million (ppm), caesium up to 2,600ppm, tantalum up to 2,300ppm and gallium up to 95.6ppm.

Looking ahead, Battery Age intends to incorporate the newly acquired ground into its 2026 fieldwork, which will include geological mapping, prospecting and geochemical sampling.

Initial exploration at Falcon Lake began in early 2023, and since then the company has conducted fieldwork and drilling, as well as established agreements with First Nation partners.

The planned activities aim to identify and prioritise future drilling targets, expand the known mineralised corridor and enhance the company’s geological understanding of the area.

Battery Age CEO Sebastian Kneer said: “This expanded landholding represents a significant strengthening of our position within the Caribou Lake-O’Sullivan Greenstone Belt.

“Consolidating a contiguous 60km² package gives us a genuine district-scale platform at Falcon Lake and positions us to systematically test a much larger footprint of this fertile pegmatite corridor as we move into our upcoming prospecting and sampling programme.”