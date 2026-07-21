Both wind farms will be equipped with turbines from Vestas. Credit: David Andres Gutierrez/Shutterstock.com.

Exus Renewables North America has closed approximately $356m in construction financing to support two wind energy projects in Pennsylvania, US.

The financing will go towards the Cambria Wind Farm and the Highland North Wind Farm, both located in Cambria County.

KeyBanc Capital Markets coordinated the arrangement, with participation from additional financial partners.

The Cambria Wind Farm, a 61.6MW repowered project currently under construction in Adams Township, is expected to begin commercial operations in autumn 2026.

The Highland North Wind Farm, also being repowered, will have a capacity of 75MW.

Both facilities will be equipped with turbines from Vestas.

KeyBanc Capital Markets managing director and utility, power and renewable energy group head Andy Redinger said: “KeyBank has a long history in Pennsylvania, and we are proud to support projects that expand clean energy generation while creating economic opportunities across the Commonwealth.

“Highland North and Cambria are high-quality projects led by an experienced developer, and this financing underscores our confidence in Exus and the long-term strength of the renewable energy sector.”

These developments will increase Exus Renewables North America’s wind energy capacity in Pennsylvania, where it already owns more than 306.9MW, including the operational Twin Ridges Wind Farm in Somerset County with a capacity of 139.4MW.

The company expects both the Cambria and Highland North sites to be commissioned in September 2026.

Exus Renewables North America president and CEO Jim Spencer said: “The demand for clean energy from data centres and large corporations isn’t slowing down, it is accelerating.

“For good developers with strong pipelines and quality sponsors, the capital is there, and this is exactly the kind of execution we are built for.”

Hunton Andrews Kurth provided legal counsel to Exus on the transaction, while Paul Hastings advised the lenders.

Exus owns, develops and operates utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects across the US. The company’s portfolio includes more than 6GW, with in excess of 700MW currently operating or under construction.

In July 2025, Exus Renewables raised $308.2m to finance utility-scale solar and wind projects throughout the US.