Zinc has been listed as a critical mineral for renewable energy and advanced manufacturing applications. Credit: RHJPhtotos/Shutterstock.com.

EDM Resources has received an amended industrial approval (IA) from the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change in Canada for the planned restart of its Scotia Mine in Halifax County.

The approval covers updates to the mine plan and processing facility, and authorises changes to the mine layout, processing infrastructure, waste rock and tailings management, and associated environmental measures.

These modifications align with the company’s updated pre-feasibility study (PFS) and support its targeted resumption of mining operations in 2027 following the completion of permitting, financing and construction activities.

The restart remains subject to receiving the Fisheries Act Authorisation.

The Scotia Mine, which is set to become Nova Scotia’s only primary zinc producer, is projected to create around 150 direct jobs once operational.

It would also contribute to Nova Scotia’s Critical Minerals Strategy, under which zinc has been listed as a critical mineral for renewable energy and advanced manufacturing applications.

The amended IA was issued following a technical review by provincial authorities.

It will support a modernised mining operation with revised processing systems and updated environmental management.

The engineering, environmental and permitting work was completed over the past two years for the updated project.

EDM Resources is also progressing with an updated mineral resource estimate, completing its PFS, advancing financing initiatives and holding discussions with potential concentrate offtake partners.

The past-producing Scotia Mine is situated approximately 60km north-east of Halifax.

EDM Resources president and CEO Mark Haywood said: “Receiving the amended IA is one of the most significant regulatory milestones achieved by the company since acquiring the Scotia Mine.

“Combined with the submission of the federal Fisheries Act Authorisation application earlier this year and our ongoing PFS update, we continue to make strong progress toward restarting one of Atlantic Canada’s premier critical minerals projects.”

In June last year, EDM Resources signed a definitive offtake supply agreement valued at $58m (C$79.39m) with a Canadian gypsum producer and wallboard manufacturer for gypsum produced from the Scotia Mine.