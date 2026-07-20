The wind farm will produce enough clean electricity to supply the equivalent of around two million households. Credit: Tom Whitfield/Shutterstock.com.

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has received offshore consent from the Scottish Government for the 2GW Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm, located roughly 40km off the Moray Firth coast in Scotland.

The project forms part of Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind leasing initiative.

Once operational, it will produce enough clean electricity to supply the equivalent of around two million households.

The approval follows full onshore consent granted by Aberdeenshire Council earlier in the year, clearing the last major regulatory requirement for the project to proceed to its next phase.

Caledonia project director Mark Baxter said: “This is the culmination of years of hard work by our Caledonia team. We would also like to thank the many stakeholders and communities who have engaged constructively with the project throughout the consenting process.

“The Scottish Government’s decision to grant consent is greatly welcomed and allows us to press ahead with this exciting project.

“At 2GW, Caledonia will double the energy generation of the Moray Firth, supporting the UK’s aim of bolstering energy security, decarbonising the power system and transitioning jobs.”

Together with the sister developments Moray East and Moray West, Caledonia will increase Ocean Winds’ long-term operations workforce in the region to more than 200 skilled positions, delivering enduring socio-economic gains for nearby communities.

The company expects to begin offshore construction in 2030, subject to the outcome of a contracts for difference process and final investment decision (FID).

Ocean Winds UK country manager Adam Morrison said: “Caledonia is built on Ocean Winds’ proud legacy in the Moray Firth; this welcome decision by the Scottish Government to grant offshore consent allows us to write the next chapter.

“But despite this positive step forward for Scotland’s offshore wind sector, uncertainty in market signals, namely transmission charges, remains the critical factor in determining whether projects like Caledonia can proceed to FID as planned.”

Last month, Ocean Winds completed the installation of the first wind turbine at the 500MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm off the coasts of Le Tréport and Dieppe, France.